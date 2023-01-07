ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Black Tried To Get With Saweetie And It Didn’t End Well

By Tanay Hudson
 4 days ago

Source: Paul Archuleta; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kodak Black apparently tried to get next to Saweetie and got shot down. While on Instagram Live with rapper Yungeen Ace, the “Gremlin” rapper said he was hurt over the Bay Area beauty not giving him a chance. He turned his pain into poetry and rapped: “I caught a case again, forgive me one last time/Saweetie picked Quavo over me, she made me cry/Better be in bed by the time them killers come out at night,” during the Live.

Saweetie and Quavo were together for almost three years. During their relationship, the “Icy Chain” rapper said the Migos rep taught her about love .

“When it comes to opposites attract, he’s such an affectionate person and I’m not. But it’s because of my upbringing,” she said  during the 2021 Black Is Love panel hosted by Facebook Dating. I never saw my parents together…I wasn’t taught that and I didn’t see that growing up. He teaches me how to love. We couldn’t have been two people together who didn’t know how to express or show love, otherwise it wouldn’t have worked.”

Sorry Kodak Black, Saweetie Is Embracing The Single Life

Since they broke up, the Grammy-nominated rapper has been embracing her relationship status. She even named her last project The Single Life.

“I’m excited to share what I went through,” Saweetie told Rolling Stone about the EP. “I think as I was making it, I was more proud to be single. Because I realized that I was growing, I realized that I was elevating. And I realized that I was becoming a better woman. It was definitely revolutionary. It was heartbreaking. It was honest. It was a reflection. It’s just me being Saweetie in full transparency.”

She said when she first started working on the EP, the creative process got off to a rocky start.

“I realized that I wasn’t writing from an honest standpoint when I first started because I wasn’t that vulnerable. I was very closed off,” she added. “I was raised to be strong, to be tough and not show any weakness.”

Lend your ear to the project below.

