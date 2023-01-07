Read full article on original website
Council discussion of SEESUU appeal of BAR denial of partial demolition of old Murphy Theater building raises by-right demo concerns
Some Front Royal Town Council members expressed concern and even alarm about a condition in Town Codes that seems to permit a property owner in the Downtown Historic Business District to proceed with a desired structural demolition denied by the Town after a certain period of time in the wake of a failed sale. The appeal of SEESUU LLC and owner Gary Wayland to council of the Town Board of Architectural Review’s (BAR’s) recent denial of a demolition application came before council on January 9, prior to a public hearing and council vote to back the BAR decision or not, locked into council’s January 23 meeting agenda by related code time frames.
Town Talk: A conversation with Joey Waters & JoEllen McNeal – Dare to Dream Grant deadline is Friday, January 13th
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joey Waters and JoEllen McNeal from the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center. Joey and JoEllen discuss the Dare to Dram Enrichment Grant program for women over the age of 18 who live or work in Warren County. The deadline for this year’s grant is Friday, January 13th.
WCSO Alert: Missed Court Scam
Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of Missed Court Appearance Scams and Jury Duty Scams. These scams involve a telephone call by an individual claiming to be a Law Enforcement Officer with Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The caller explains how a warrant was issued for your arrest because you failed to attend a court appearance or jury duty. The caller then states you must pay them money to avoid an arrest.
Warren County Circuit Court awarded grant to preserve local records
Since 1990, the CCRP has awarded over 2,000 grants totaling more than $34,000,000. This year, the program awarded $4.7 million to 99 localities to assist the clerks’ offices with their preservation efforts. The CCRP is a collaborative program between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Court Clerks Association...
Shenandoah County Supervisors consider preserving 60 acre property
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Tuesday night and one item on the agenda is the potential preservation of 61 acres of land outside of Strasburg. The farmer who owns the property on Pouts Hill Road is seeking to donate the...
Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion
According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
Virginia AG expands civil rights investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his office would expand a civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to include all of Fairfax County Public Schools after several high school principals apologized for failing to recognize National Merit Commended Students. The announcement expands an investigation launched by...
Student assaults school staffer during cafeteria fight in Frederick County, sheriff's office says
FREDERICK, Md. — A teenager is facing charges after the sheriff's office said the student assaulted a staffer at a Frederick County school on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a fight broke out in the Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. The sheriff's office said several students were involved in...
WPD report the first traffic fatality since 2018
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) report the first traffic fatality in the City of Winchester since November 2018. The incident was reported Jan. 8 at approximately 6:35 when authorities responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. On arrival Winchester fire and rescue personnel began treatment and...
Man charged, four children injured in crash involving Shenandoah school bus
A man has been charged after a crash with a school bus in Shenandoah County resulted in four children being taken to the hospital.
Racist Writing Reported On School Bathroom Walls In VA
The Leesburg Police Department has been called to investigate racist writing that was found in three bathrooms at an area high school.Officials say that officials at Heritage High School found three instances of racist writing on the walls of bathrooms inside the building, and are now working with …
FCSO seek information on individuals in vehicle break ins
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced that they are seeking information from the public in identifying individuals. The subjects are believed to be involved with a recent rash of vehicle break ins and thefts. The pair may have been involved with the recent break ins of vehicles at...
James Alan Darr, Sr. (1946 – 2023)
James Alan Darr, Sr., 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home in Front Royal, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Chaplain Roger Vorous and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Threat At Virginia Middle School 'Not Credible' According To Police
One underage suspect is in custody in Leesburg after making a threat involving Harper Park Middle School.The Leesburg Police Department was advised by the School Resource Officer assigned to the middle school of a threat made by a juvenile student on Tuesday, Jan. 10 involving the building on Potom…
School bus crash under investigation
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Jan. 9, at 3:45 p.m. along Old Valley Pike near Locust Grove. According to the VSP, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it...
Craig Detwiler (1961 – 2023)
Craig was born on September 27th, 1961, and passed away on January 3rd, 2023, at the age of 61. Best husband ever. Loved by all. Brought love, joy, laughter, kindness, happiness, generosity, and light with him everywhere. Always willing to give a helping hand. He will be sorely missed but remembered affectionately by everyone his spirit touched.
Apple Blossom Casino & Cash Party
Mark your calendars and reserve your tickets to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Casino & Cash Party on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023, from 5:00-10:00 pm at our new location, Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 867. Over $7,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, including a grand prize of $5,000 to the cash drawing winner! Special thanks to our cash prize sponsor, The Floor Shop for their generous support! Tickets are only $75 each and include an open bar, dinner from Claudio’s Pizzeria, silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, $500 in casino chips for table games, and your ticket for a chance to win the cash party grand prize of $5,000!
Son accused of fratricide by mother in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Mclean that happened outside a family home.
Police: Son stabs stepfather to death in Fairfax Co.
MCLEAN, Va. — Homicide detectives continue to investigate after a man was found stabbed to death in McLean, Virginia, late Tuesday night. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Colonial Road near Kings Manor Park in McLean just after 11 p.m.
I-95 travelers to be stopped for up to 30 minutes nightly while driving through Stafford
VDOT said crews plan to stop all northbound and southbound traffic near the exit 133 (Route 17) and exit 140 (Courthouse Road) interchanges in Stafford County for up to 30 minutes at a time, between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. The work will be ongoing from Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 13.
