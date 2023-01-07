Some Front Royal Town Council members expressed concern and even alarm about a condition in Town Codes that seems to permit a property owner in the Downtown Historic Business District to proceed with a desired structural demolition denied by the Town after a certain period of time in the wake of a failed sale. The appeal of SEESUU LLC and owner Gary Wayland to council of the Town Board of Architectural Review’s (BAR’s) recent denial of a demolition application came before council on January 9, prior to a public hearing and council vote to back the BAR decision or not, locked into council’s January 23 meeting agenda by related code time frames.

6 HOURS AGO