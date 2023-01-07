ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

royalexaminer.com

Council discussion of SEESUU appeal of BAR denial of partial demolition of old Murphy Theater building raises by-right demo concerns

Some Front Royal Town Council members expressed concern and even alarm about a condition in Town Codes that seems to permit a property owner in the Downtown Historic Business District to proceed with a desired structural demolition denied by the Town after a certain period of time in the wake of a failed sale. The appeal of SEESUU LLC and owner Gary Wayland to council of the Town Board of Architectural Review’s (BAR’s) recent denial of a demolition application came before council on January 9, prior to a public hearing and council vote to back the BAR decision or not, locked into council’s January 23 meeting agenda by related code time frames.
royalexaminer.com

WCSO Alert: Missed Court Scam

Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of Missed Court Appearance Scams and Jury Duty Scams. These scams involve a telephone call by an individual claiming to be a Law Enforcement Officer with Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The caller explains how a warrant was issued for your arrest because you failed to attend a court appearance or jury duty. The caller then states you must pay them money to avoid an arrest.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Circuit Court awarded grant to preserve local records

Since 1990, the CCRP has awarded over 2,000 grants totaling more than $34,000,000. This year, the program awarded $4.7 million to 99 localities to assist the clerks’ offices with their preservation efforts. The CCRP is a collaborative program between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Court Clerks Association...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion

According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
CHESTER GAP, VA
Washington Examiner

Virginia AG expands civil rights investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his office would expand a civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to include all of Fairfax County Public Schools after several high school principals apologized for failing to recognize National Merit Commended Students. The announcement expands an investigation launched by...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

WPD report the first traffic fatality since 2018

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) report the first traffic fatality in the City of Winchester since November 2018. The incident was reported Jan. 8 at approximately 6:35 when authorities responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. On arrival Winchester fire and rescue personnel began treatment and...
WINCHESTER, VA
Daily Voice

Racist Writing Reported On School Bathroom Walls In VA

The Leesburg Police Department has been called to investigate racist writing that was found in three bathrooms at an area high school.Officials say that officials at Heritage High School found three instances of racist writing on the walls of bathrooms inside the building, and are now working with …
LEESBURG, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO seek information on individuals in vehicle break ins

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced that they are seeking information from the public in identifying individuals. The subjects are believed to be involved with a recent rash of vehicle break ins and thefts. The pair may have been involved with the recent break ins of vehicles at...
royalexaminer.com

James Alan Darr, Sr. (1946 – 2023)

James Alan Darr, Sr., 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home in Front Royal, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Chaplain Roger Vorous and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

School bus crash under investigation

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Jan. 9, at 3:45 p.m. along Old Valley Pike near Locust Grove. According to the VSP, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Craig Detwiler (1961 – 2023)

Craig was born on September 27th, 1961, and passed away on January 3rd, 2023, at the age of 61. Best husband ever. Loved by all. Brought love, joy, laughter, kindness, happiness, generosity, and light with him everywhere. Always willing to give a helping hand. He will be sorely missed but remembered affectionately by everyone his spirit touched.
LINDEN, VA
royalexaminer.com

Apple Blossom Casino & Cash Party

Mark your calendars and reserve your tickets to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Casino & Cash Party on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023, from 5:00-10:00 pm at our new location, Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 867. Over $7,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, including a grand prize of $5,000 to the cash drawing winner! Special thanks to our cash prize sponsor, The Floor Shop for their generous support! Tickets are only $75 each and include an open bar, dinner from Claudio’s Pizzeria, silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, $500 in casino chips for table games, and your ticket for a chance to win the cash party grand prize of $5,000!
WINCHESTER, VA
WUSA9

Police: Son stabs stepfather to death in Fairfax Co.

MCLEAN, Va. — Homicide detectives continue to investigate after a man was found stabbed to death in McLean, Virginia, late Tuesday night. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Colonial Road near Kings Manor Park in McLean just after 11 p.m.
MCLEAN, VA

