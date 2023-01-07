Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Aerial Footage of Montecito Storm Damage
I was able to capture some aerial footage of the flooding Tuesday morning from Coast Village Road. Find more photos/videos @stimsonphoto on Instagram.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Waterfall Appears Again
Edhat readers share photos of the elusive Goleta waterfall. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Waterfalls of the Front Country
Edhat readers share photos of post-storm waterfalls in the front country. Double waterfall in Carpinteria. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. By Tom Poss. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Storm Impact Photo Gallery
Edhat readers share photos of the storm impacts from the past few days throughout Santa Barbara County. More photos and videos are available on Edhat's Twitter Page. Send your photos to share at info@edhat.com. By Loren McFarland. Photos of local creeks. By Max Rosenberg. Flooded and closed airport in Santa...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pacific Surfliner Service Temporarily Suspended North of Goleta Station
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service north of Goleta for emergency track repairs. Service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta will be suspended for up to 16 days.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Ellwood Beach Beam
I took the below picture near sand beach & Elwood beach. Normally one can see 4 ft of the beam (me pictured w/abalone shell in hand). My height is 5’01” in comparison to the beam. In my hand (above) is the largest Abalone shell I have ever come...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Water Rescues from Vehicles in Santa Barbara
Fire can't ID which vehicle for call, water is all the way up to the roof. Patient extricated. Jeep completely under water. Also one person trapped on Salsipuedes at Gutierrez. 3 vehicles in the water. a-1673312105. 1. Jan 09, 2023 04:55 PM. They didn't name it Salsipuedes (leave if you...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Ynez River Bank to Bank in Lompoc
Santa Ynez River was running bank to bank at Robinson Bridge. Highway 246 was closed east of town. (scroll through the above photos)
Santa Barbara Edhat
DoorDash Activates Severe Weather Protocol in Santa Barbara
DoorDash has today activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Santa Barbara, California and surrounding areas. This precautionary measure comes as severe rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout the region, and as Santa Barbara County has announced evacuation and shelter in place orders for impacted cities. DoorDash has...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Early Morning Structure Fire in Santa Ynez
County firefighters responded to an early morning structure fire in Santa Ynez. At 5:32 a.m., crews arrived in the 1000 block of Alisal Road for an active fire. An approximate 50x30 foot maintenances building was destroyed and multiple cars parked nearby were damaged. There were no injuries and the cause...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mandatory Evacuation for Montecito, Summerland, Parts of Carpinteria
An EVACUATION ORDER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Jan. 9, 2023 for the following areas due to threats to life safety caused by the ongoing storm:. • ALL RESIDENTS OF TORO CANYON, PADARO LANE FROM CALLE REAL TO SANTA CLAUS LANE IN CARPINTERIA AND SUMMERLAND AREAS. • SERENA PARK AREA IN CARPINTERIA. •...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Major water rescue at Rancho Vistadores
Also a report of someone needing help evacuating from Romero Canyon in Montecito. Water, rocks, and boulders coming down.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 North Expected to Open Tuesday Evening
Caltrans reports Highway 101 North in Gaviota is expected to reopen no later than Tuesday evening. The roadway shut down Monday after the storm caused rocknets to fall sending boulders and debris onto the road. Highway 154 also closed in both directions due to multiple rock and mudslides. At 10:45...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday
Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara, over six inches in the foothills, and 8-11 inches in higher terrain within 24 hours. But it's over 12 inches on the San Marcos Pass that Boldt says is a historical record for the area.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Small Airplane Makes Emergency Landing on Highway 246
A single engine airplane made an emergency landing near Highway 246 on Wednesday. At 12:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area east of the La Purisima Mission near Lompoc. Crews discoverd a two-seat, single engine aircraft with one occupant was forced to land on the roadway after...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Shelter in Place for Flash Flooding, Prepare for Mandatory Evacuation
Santa Barbara County hosted a press conference at 11:00 a.m. Monday to inform the public on ongoing storm impacts and impending evacuations. Sheriff Bill Brown urged residents in burn scar areas to shelter in place due to flash flooding, but to prepare for a mandatory evacuation later today when the Flash Flood advisory is lifted.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Airport, Amtrak, and MTD Shut Down Due to Storm Impacts
Planes, trains, and automobiles shut down due to storm impacts throughout Santa Barbara. On Monday afternoon, MTD Santa Barbara announced bus service will be suspended as of 6:00 p.m. and are expected to resume around noon the following day. MTD cited weather and flooding conditions and the Santa Barbara County...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Elects New Leaders for 2023
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne was unanimously chosen to serve as 2023 Chair of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Board of Directors and Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino as Vice-Chair. County Supervisor Laura Capps, Solvang Mayor Mark Infanti, and Buellton Mayor Dave King join the board as new members. The Board also approved their regular meeting schedule through December 2023.
Santa Barbara Edhat
West Beach Closed Due to Sewage Spill
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “BEACH CLOSED” notice today in response to a spill of untreated sewage. The spill involved a release of at least 5,000 gallons of sewage to a storm drain discharging to Mission Creek, near Vernon Road and Serena Road in Santa Barbara. As a result, West Beach from Santa Barbara Harbor to 2,000 feet east of the eastern Mission Creek outfall has been closed to recreational water contact. The affected area has been posted with signs warning the public to avoid contact with the water until sample results indicate the water is safe for recreational use. Contact with sewage contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illnesses.
