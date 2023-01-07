The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “BEACH CLOSED” notice today in response to a spill of untreated sewage. The spill involved a release of at least 5,000 gallons of sewage to a storm drain discharging to Mission Creek, near Vernon Road and Serena Road in Santa Barbara. As a result, West Beach from Santa Barbara Harbor to 2,000 feet east of the eastern Mission Creek outfall has been closed to recreational water contact. The affected area has been posted with signs warning the public to avoid contact with the water until sample results indicate the water is safe for recreational use. Contact with sewage contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illnesses.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO