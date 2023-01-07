ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police

By Brayden Stamps
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5DPj_0k6zVXzV00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide.

At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.”

2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County

Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found five people dead inside.

Of the five victims, three were juveniles and two were adults. Police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

Police say that there is no active threat to the community.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen injured in shooting at Aberdeen home

The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning. Someone shot into a home in the 100 block of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen and hit a teenager shortly after 4:30 a.m. “Responding deputies located a 17-year-old juvenile inside the residence who had sustained a...
ABERDEEN, NC
WXII 12

Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Third Street in Winston-Salem, near Jackson Avenue, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police will only confirm an active police investigation is underway. Authorities will not share the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Weekend police chase results in arrest

A high-speed police chase that started in Foxfire Village and ended at the Randolph and Chatham County border resulted in the arrest of a Winston-Salem man over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement Degwanus Brown was apprehended without injury on Saturday. “During the morning of...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man crashes car with missing Moore County juvenile inside

A man with a missing Moore County juvenile inside his car crashed after a police chase, according to a press release from Locust Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, shortly before 5:30 a.m., Locust Police officers became involved in a pursuit with a vehicle inside Locust city limits that resulted in the crash of the suspect’s vehicle inside Charlotte.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Man hit by car charged with woman's murder on New Year’s Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman killed on New Year’s Day. Greensboro police said Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

'Oh, Deer!' Winston-Salem man caught on camera rescuing deer in distress, stuck in bucket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Neighbors are now "fawning" over one Winston-Salem man after he helped pull a bucket off a deer's head when it was clearly stuck and in distress. "It was terrifying," said Kevin McHugh, who came to the rescue. "If I didn't have my adrenaline going the whole time, I would've probably run from the deer instead of going toward the deer."
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

100K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy