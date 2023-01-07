ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seasonably chilly weekend, light wintry mix Sunday

By Ben Gelber
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

High pressure provided a fair amount of sunshine, along with seasonably chilly temperatures. Clouds will return late tonight.

A weak area of low pressure will pass south of Ohio Sunday, causing clouds to thicken. The bulk of the moisture will stay south of central Ohio, with a rain/snow mix developing over the southern areas.  A light accumulation of snow is possible in the evening across the southeast.

Cloud cover will decrease on Monday, with some afternoon sunshine and temperatures near 40 degrees. The relatively mild January weather will continue early next week, as high pressure builds northward into the Ohio Valley.

A cold front will move through the state later on Tuesday, with no significant moisture and a slight midweek cooldown. A storm system will likely bring rain late Thursday and Friday, with colder weather in its wake next weekend and some snowflakes.

FORECAST

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 26
  • Sunday: Cloudy, rain/snow south. High 37
  • Monday: Clearing. High 41 (30)
  • Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. High 46 (33)
  • Wednesday: Showers possible. High 43 (34)
  • Thursday: Rain develops p.m., breezy. High: 48 (40)
  • Friday: Rain to snow showers, windy. High 42 (34)
