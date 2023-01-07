Sign of annual Eric Musselman rotation tweak? Maybe too soon to say, but Pinion/Council role swap worked vs. Mizzou

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks part of The Bowerman preseason watch list
NEW ORLEANS – A pair of Razorbacks were named to The Bowerman 2023 men’s preseason watch list. Ayden Owens-Delerme, a finalist for the award in 2022, and Wayne Pinnock represent Arkansas on the 10-person watch list. In addition, Razorback Carey McLeod is among eight athletes receiving votes for...
bestofarkansassports.com
Don’t Let DII Background of New Arkansas WR Transfer Isaac TeSlaa Fool You
Sam Pittman cast a wide net to find receivers in the transfer portal for Arkansas football and it seems as though he’s once again found a gem from the smaller levels of college football. A month after nabbing Andrew Armstrong from the FCS ranks, the Razorbacks went one notch...
Poffenbarger Earns Fourth SEC Freshman of the Week Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger has received her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week award, as announced by the league Tuesday. She has earned back her title for receiving the most SEC Freshman of the Week awards in the league this season. Poffenbarger is coming off her best week of play this season, having averaged […]
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Bowerman preseason watch list includes Razorback Britton Wilson
NEW ORLEANS – Razorback Britton Wilson is among 10 athletes named to The Bowerman 2023 women’s preseason watch list, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. A semifinalist for the annual award last season, Wilson makes her first appearance on a preseason watch list. The Bowerman is the highest honor...
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup
LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
bestofarkansassports.com
Alabama Threatens to Pull Off Something No Other SEC Team Has Done in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball will have history on its side heading into Wednesday’s top-15 showdown with Alabama. The No. 4 Crimson Tide will be trying to drop the No. 15 Razorbacks to a disappointing 1-3 in conference play when they visit Bud Walton Arena, but to do so, they must do something no other SEC team has accomplished.
bestofarkansassports.com
Preseason Rankings, Top Draft Prospects + Roster Update for Arkansas Baseball
FAYETTEVILLE — With the season just six weeks away, preseason rankings are starting to trickle in and there are once again high expectations for Arkansas baseball. In the two polls that have come out so far, the Razorbacks are No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball entering 2023. The Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA and USA Today Coaches polls have yet to be released.
Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon Commits To Longhorns
The Longhorns have landed a potentially massive commitment from former Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon
arkadelphian.com
Tigers RB wins Darren McFadden Award
LITTLE ROCK — The list of accolades for Ouachita Baptist University’s TJ Cole continues to grow with his recent selection as the winner of the Darren McFadden Award, presented annually to the state of Arkansas’ best running back. The Little Rock Touchdown Club will honor Cole and...
THV11
THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
KTLO
4 area schools remain in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway stays at No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 7. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
ualrpublicradio.org
Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school
Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
ualr.edu
Porter Named Executive Director of Center for Arkansas History and Culture
Dr. Jess Porter, associate professor of geography at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named the executive director of the university’s Center for Arkansas History and Culture. The Center for Arkansas History and Culture, which is housed in the Bobby L. Roberts Library in partnership with...
THV11
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
5NEWS
Springdale high school shows vision of what Governor Sanders looks to accomplish
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tuesday, during her inauguration speech, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued her push for better education in Arkansas. "As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world," Sanders said during her speech. Sanders...
5NEWS
Crain Volkswagen of Fayetteville files suit over a rival lot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to a recent article from Arkansas Business, a month-old Volkswagen dealership in Rogers is open and thriving, but an established Fayetteville dealer is asking the courts to put the brakes on its new rival. The dispute has placed a spotlight on two of Arkansas’ better-known...
Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader
Kristi Putnam entered Kentucky state government in 2016 as an executive assistant in the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services, but she was really “an ambassador without a portfolio,” Kentucky Youth Advocates executive director Terry Brooks said. “It was one of those [roles] where you knew she was brought in to sort of be […] The post Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas Governor-Elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosts 1st inauguration event
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is just days away from becoming the first female Governor of the state of Arkansas.
KTLO
Sanders signs 7 executive orders following inauguration
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history on Tuesday after she was officially sworn in as the 47th governor for Arkansas. According to THV11, hundreds gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol to watch the historic moment, with familiar faces like Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, and Sanders’ father and former governor, Mike Huckabee all in attendance.
talkbusiness.net
St. Louis Fed names changes to Little Rock Branch board
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has announced the following changes to its Little Rock Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1:. Vickie D. Judy, chief financial officer and vice president at America’s Car-Mart Inc. in Rogers, has been elected board chair for 2023 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2018.
