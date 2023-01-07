Sign of annual Eric Musselman rotation tweak? Maybe too soon to say, but Pinion/Council role swap worked vs. Mizzou

FAYETTEVILLE — With the season just six weeks away, preseason rankings are starting to trickle in and there are once again high expectations for Arkansas baseball. In the two polls that have come out so far, the Razorbacks are No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball entering 2023. The Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA and USA Today Coaches polls have yet to be released.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO