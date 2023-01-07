ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Two displaced in residential building fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 6:50 p.m. tonight, firefighters from Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a residential building fire in the area of 3500 SW 20th Ave. Firefighters arrived on scene in just under three minutes and immediately began applying water to the fire and searching for victims. A total of 24 firefighters extinguished the fire within 12 minutes of arrival.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Alachua County motorists urged to use caution due to active fire near Hawthorne

Motorists traveling on State Road 20 in Alachua County are being urged to use caution due to an active fire near the city of Hawthorne. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the affected area is located to the west of U.S. 301 at State Road 20. Due to smoke on the roadways, travel may be affected on State Road 20 throughout the evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville

The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Community gathers for wreath laying ceremony

Over 100 people from around Florida gathered at the Rosewood Cemetery for the Remembering Rosewood Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. People filed into rows of fold-out chairs to remember and honor the lives lost 100 years ago during the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. . “The ceremony is about remembering the tragedy...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville mourns beloved downtown restaurant Crane Ramen

Before Crane Ramen, Juanita Colorado had never stalked a restaurant before it opened. The 29-year-old UF alumna passed by the restaurant’s storefront for weeks before its 2014 opening to see when she could finally get her hands on ramen that didn’t come in a plastic cup. Now, after...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing

Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

New farmers market offers a variety of local produce

For Geno Gargiulo, establishing Gargiulo’s Village Farmers Market was a labor of love. “I’ve built this place and each table myself,” he said. “Everything is red and white, and we have a shed as our office to look like a barn. We also have baskets with everything in them.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Surgeon general slaps restrictions on local doctor’s license

The state’s surgeon general has slapped restrictions on a local doctor’s license due to apparent drug abuse. Dr. Sheri Ellen Bisby, who has an office on Main Street in Wildwood, is under an emergency restriction of her license, following action this past month by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
WILDWOOD, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL

