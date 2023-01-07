Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
wmfe.org
West Ocala community center opens where a charcoal plant once spewed soot over African American homes
Ocala celebrated the opening of a community center Tuesday on the site where a Royal Oak charcoal plant used to belch soot over the homes of African American residents. And the city celebrated the extraordinary commitment of two women who drove that change. Hundreds gathered in front of the new...
alachuachronicle.com
Two displaced in residential building fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 6:50 p.m. tonight, firefighters from Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a residential building fire in the area of 3500 SW 20th Ave. Firefighters arrived on scene in just under three minutes and immediately began applying water to the fire and searching for victims. A total of 24 firefighters extinguished the fire within 12 minutes of arrival.
WCJB
Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
Independent Florida Alligator
County Commission halts construction of Dogwood Village affordable housing in East Gainesville
A resident crumpled up the Gainesville Guardian newspaper with headlines about East Gainesville and then unfolded it to reveal the words “Don’t Be Bullied.” His actions were met with applause from the audience at Tuesday’s Alachua County Commission meeting. The commission voted 3-2 Tuesday night to...
ocala-news.com
Alachua County motorists urged to use caution due to active fire near Hawthorne
Motorists traveling on State Road 20 in Alachua County are being urged to use caution due to an active fire near the city of Hawthorne. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the affected area is located to the west of U.S. 301 at State Road 20. Due to smoke on the roadways, travel may be affected on State Road 20 throughout the evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville
The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Lifestyle choices can also impact life expectancy
mainstreetdailynews.com
Community gathers for wreath laying ceremony
Over 100 people from around Florida gathered at the Rosewood Cemetery for the Remembering Rosewood Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. People filed into rows of fold-out chairs to remember and honor the lives lost 100 years ago during the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. . “The ceremony is about remembering the tragedy...
WCJB
Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville mourns beloved downtown restaurant Crane Ramen
Before Crane Ramen, Juanita Colorado had never stalked a restaurant before it opened. The 29-year-old UF alumna passed by the restaurant’s storefront for weeks before its 2014 opening to see when she could finally get her hands on ramen that didn’t come in a plastic cup. Now, after...
villages-news.com
Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing
Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
WCJB
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
First Coast News
Columbia, Suwannee counties are spotlighting these 3 cold cases, here's what you should know
BRANFORD, Fla. — Shining the light back on cold cases can be critical to bringing in new tips. So cold case advocate and creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, is bringing together law enforcement and families to discuss three cases from the area with members of the public.
Villages Daily Sun
New farmers market offers a variety of local produce
For Geno Gargiulo, establishing Gargiulo’s Village Farmers Market was a labor of love. “I’ve built this place and each table myself,” he said. “Everything is red and white, and we have a shed as our office to look like a barn. We also have baskets with everything in them.”
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WCJB
Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
villages-news.com
Surgeon general slaps restrictions on local doctor’s license
The state’s surgeon general has slapped restrictions on a local doctor’s license due to apparent drug abuse. Dr. Sheri Ellen Bisby, who has an office on Main Street in Wildwood, is under an emergency restriction of her license, following action this past month by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
