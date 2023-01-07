The NBA trade deadline is just about one month away and it presents a good opportunity for the Oklahoma City Thunder to continue to shape their roster. The Thunder are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and the front office has done a good job amassing draft picks for the next couple of seasons. They have 15 first round draft picks through the 2029 NBA draft and 14 second round picks in that same time frame. For a small market team like the Thunder who don’t have the luxury of being able to entice star free agents to sign with them, building through the draft is the more viable option to ultimately becoming a contender.

