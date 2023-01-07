Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
What Happened to Ana Walshe?Olive BarkerCohasset, MA
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
Lakers star LeBron James reveals list of stars who could potentially surpass him on all-time scoring list
LeBron James is now on the brink of history. He is just a few weeks away from shattering Kareem-Abdul Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. It’s now only a matter of time before the Los Angeles Lakers superstar officially becomes the top scorer in the history of the NBA. By...
RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’
For months, the Detroit Pistons have been in involved in a plethora of trade talks involving their veteran players, the most notable of which is veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has drawn strong interest on the trade market from teams with playoff aspirations, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles […] The post RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Tyler Hansbrough drops truth bomb on Armando Bacot, Tar Heels after loss to Virginia
The North Carolina Tar Heels took another punch in the stomach Tuesday night, as they lost to the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville to the tune of a 65-58 score. The Hoos stopped the momentum of North Carolina basketball, which was coming off two wins in a row — both at Chapel Hill. North Carolina basketball […] The post Tyler Hansbrough drops truth bomb on Armando Bacot, Tar Heels after loss to Virginia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ return has Darvin Ham thinking of a lineup that’ll fire up LeBron James
Anthony Davis is still not close to returning to action for the Los Angeles Lakers, but once he’s ready to give it a go and suit up again, head coach Darvin Ham might put an interesting plan into action, and that’s rolling out with a lineup that features a triumvirate of Davis, LeBron James, and […] The post Anthony Davis’ return has Darvin Ham thinking of a lineup that’ll fire up LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis
The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. Stephen Curry has been out of action for nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. Andrew Wiggins has also missed time, while Klay Thompson sat out the Dubs’ last game due to a knee problem. The silver lining to this […] The post Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him
LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers
The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Ja Morant playing vs. Spurs?
Ja Morant has been out of action for the Memphis Grizzlies in their last two games. The 23-year-old has been dealing with soreness in his right thigh, and while it does sound like a minor injury, it has forced him to miss back-to-back contests already. Memphis is slated to take on the San Antonio Spurs […] The post Is Ja Morant playing vs. Spurs? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans Game
Boston turning blocks into points at the rim headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans game. Jayson Tatum's Thunderous Throwdown Boston utilizes a play referred to as the blind pig, as Jayson Tatum fights for a backdoor cut against Jose Alvarado, and Luke ...
Lakers star LeBron James’ injury status vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled mightily without LeBron James in the mix during their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. With their talisman sidelined, it came as no surprise that the shorthanded Lakers fell to Nikola Jokic and Co., 122-109. The good news for the Lakers is that...
Jaylen Brown joins Larry Bird, Paul Pierce on exclusive Celtics list in win over Pelicans
Jaylen Brown is already a huge part of the Boston Celtics lore, but he’s not done adding new chapters to it. On Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, Brown exploded for a monster double-double of 41 points and 12 rebounds to propel the Celtics to the 125-114 win. In the process, he joined an exclusive […] The post Jaylen Brown joins Larry Bird, Paul Pierce on exclusive Celtics list in win over Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alec Burks trade: 3 best destinations for Pistons veteran
Everyone in the league knows that the Detroit Pistons are open for business with the trade deadline fast approaching. Armed with a few quality veterans that could help contending teams with their playoff pushes, the Pistons should cash in on their trade assets given their status as rebuilders. And accordingly, the Pistons appear willing to […] The post Alec Burks trade: 3 best destinations for Pistons veteran appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan injury gets critical update from Billy Donovan
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is set to miss his first game of the season on Wednesday, though it doesn’t look like he’ll be sidelined for long. DeRozan suffered a quad injury during Monday’s game against the Boston Celtics, forcing the Bulls to sit him out in their showdown with the Washington Wizards. According to […] The post Bulls star DeMar DeRozan injury gets critical update from Billy Donovan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Biggest need Raptors must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Toronto Raptors’ wacky roster construction appears to be catching up to them. With a lack of a true center and an obvious lack of backcourt depth, the Raptors have struggled this season despite having All-Star caliber talents in Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby. Through 41 games, the Raptors have won just 18 games as they plummet down to 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.
2 best trades Thunder must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is just about one month away and it presents a good opportunity for the Oklahoma City Thunder to continue to shape their roster. The Thunder are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and the front office has done a good job amassing draft picks for the next couple of seasons. They have 15 first round draft picks through the 2029 NBA draft and 14 second round picks in that same time frame. For a small market team like the Thunder who don’t have the luxury of being able to entice star free agents to sign with them, building through the draft is the more viable option to ultimately becoming a contender.
RJ Barrett available to play vs. Pacers
New York Knicks wing RJ Barrett has missed nearly two weeks of basketball with a finger injury. The last time he was on the court was against the Dallas Mavericks back on December 27th, when he injured his finger just two minutes into the game. So when the Knicks face off against Tyrese Haliburton and […] The post RJ Barrett available to play vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0