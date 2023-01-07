ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

Central York grabs nonconference win over Hershey

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central York boys basketball team continues to roll this season as they picked up a 79-60 win over a strong Hershey squad at home on Wednesday night. The Panthers (10-4) were led by Ben Rill who scored a game-high 21 points. The Trojans (7-5) leaned on Logan Richards who recorded […]
HERSHEY, PA
SFGate

Going home: Bills' Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
BUFFALO, NY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three IceHogs named AHL All-Stars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs have lit up the scoreboard in the first half of their season. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by the rest of the American Hockey League. The Hogs’ top three scorers have all been named All-Stars, Lukas Reichel, David Gust and Brett Seney. All Reichel has done this season is rack up 36 […]
ROCKFORD, IL

