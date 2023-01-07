Darby caught his lone target for 15 yards across five appearances during the 2022 campaign. Darby, a 2021 sixth-round pick, joined the Falcons' practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster, but he earned a spot on the active roster by the end of November. He appeared in four of the team's final seven games -- drawing DNP-CDs three times -- and secured his lone catch of the campaign in Week 18 when he played a season-high 27 offensive snaps against Tampa Bay. Darby will be a free agent this offseason, and given the drop in playing time from his rookie campaign, it seems unlikely that either party has any interest in a reunion.

