Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice
Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
Bears GM Ryan Poles says Chicago would need to be 'absolutely blown away' to take a QB at No. 1
Chicago, you are on the clock. After the Bears fell to the Vikings and Houston came away with a last-minute victory over the Colts in Week 18, the Bears find themselves with the top overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now that they've acquired that pick, the question becomes what they'll do with it.
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Designated for assignment
Bukauskas was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Bukauskas sustained a shoulder injury in March of 2022 that forced him to miss the start of last season, and he didn't make any major-league appearances for Arizona. He posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 19.1 innings over 20 relief appearances at Triple-A Reno in 2022, and he'll lose his spot on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster after the team re-signed Zach Davies on Wednesday.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined against Denver
Ayton (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton will miss both legs of the Suns' back-to-back with a left ankle sprain. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo will likely continue to receive extended minutes in his absence. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
Falcons' Frank Darby: Limited to five games in Year 2
Darby caught his lone target for 15 yards across five appearances during the 2022 campaign. Darby, a 2021 sixth-round pick, joined the Falcons' practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster, but he earned a spot on the active roster by the end of November. He appeared in four of the team's final seven games -- drawing DNP-CDs three times -- and secured his lone catch of the campaign in Week 18 when he played a season-high 27 offensive snaps against Tampa Bay. Darby will be a free agent this offseason, and given the drop in playing time from his rookie campaign, it seems unlikely that either party has any interest in a reunion.
Royals' Matt Beaty: Latches on with Royals
Beaty signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Beaty will be invited to major-league spring training. The 29-year-old had a dreadful showing in 2022, batting .093/.170/.163 over 47 plate appearances with the Padres. Beaty had some useful stretches during his time with the Dodgers, though, and would seem to have a decent shot to crack the Royals' Opening Day roster as a part-time corner outfielder and infielder.
Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY
Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
Padres' Craig Stammen: Inks MiLB deal with Friars
Stammen signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. After an impressive 2021 campaign with San Diego, Stammen came back with a 4.43 ERA and 1.35 WHIP season in 2022. He also spent roughly two months on the injured list due to shoulder problems. Stammen turns 39 in March, though if he's still able to put on a show in the minors, there's a chance he throws a few big-league innings in 2023.
Cardinals' Javon Wims: Inks new deal with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Wims to a reserve/future contract Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Wims signed with the Cardinals' practice squad during Week 2 and was elevated for one game over the course of the season. However, he did not record a statistic during this Week 5 contest, and the 28-year-old now has not logged a target since the 2020 season. Wims will look to secure an active roster spot heading into the 2023 season.
Packers' Nick Guggemos: Gets another deal with Packers
Green Bay signed Guggemos to a reserve/future contract Tuesday. Guggemos bounced around multiple teams during the first two years of his career before joining the Packers' practice squad Nov. 29. The 27-year-old never worked his way onto the active roster before the end of this regular season, and he has yet to make his NFL debut. The 6-foot-5 tight end will now look to earn a role with Green Bay this offseason.
2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Dealing with injury
Agnew (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Jaguars' practice Tuesday. Agnew logged exactly one reception for the third game in a row while playing his typical share of snaps during Saturday's win over Tennessee. However, it appears he came away from this contest with a shoulder injury, keeping him limited during Jacksonville's first practice ahead of this Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Chargers. Agnew has served as the Jaguars' primary returner on special teams this season, and he recorded a season-long 54-yard kick return during the second quarter Week 18. The 27-year-old will have two more opportunities to increase his practice activity heading to the playoffs.
Cardinals' Auden Tate: Gets another deal with Cardinals
Tate signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona on Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Tate spent the majority of the 2022 campaign on and off the Eagles' practice squad before joining up with Arizona on Jan. 4. This marked the first time in the 25-year-old's career that he did not appear in a regular-season game, and he has now accumulated 17 receptions since the 2019 season. Tate figures to compete for a depth role in this heavily stocked receiving corps.
Steelers' Ja'Marcus Bradley: Gets new contract from Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed Bradley to a reserve/future contract Tuesday. Bradley spent the majority of the 2022 regular season unsigned until joining up with the Steelers' practice squad Nov. 23. While he never suited up for Pittsburgh, it appears the 26-year-old made enough of an impression to earn a prospective contract heading into the 2023 offseason. Bradley has yet to make his NFL debut.
Browns' Mike Harley: Remaining with Cleveland
The Browns signed Harley to a reserve/future contract Monday. Harley finished the 2022 season on Cleveland's practice squad, but he didn't make a regular-season appearance. He will look to earn a spot with the team in 2023 and potentially make his NFL debut.
