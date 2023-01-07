Iowa Trying to Penetrate Rutgers' Stiff Defense

Hawkeyes in New Jersey Sunday for Big Ten Showdown

The success Rutgers has on defense isn’t complicated, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

The Scarlet Knights (11-4 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) have allowed just 54.9 per game this season, which is going to be a challenge for the Hawkeyes in Sunday’s game.

“They play really hard,” McCaffery said on Saturday. “They have size. They compete, and they're connected, and they stay after you.”

It also helps, McCaffery said, having center Cliff Omoruyi inside. Omoruyi averages 1.8 blocks per game.

“It's nice to have a goaltender, when he is tough at the rim as a rim protector,” McCaffery said. “He's as good as it gets.”

The Hawkeyes (10-6, 1-3), coming off Thursday’s 91-89 home win over Purdue, lead the Big Ten in scoring at 81.7 points per game.

But this isn’t going to be a contrast in styles, McCaffery said. McCaffery pointed to last year’s games — Rutgers won the regular-season matchup 48-46, while Iowa won 84-74 in the Big Ten tournament.

“I think people have the perception that they like to play slow,” McCaffery said. “They'll go, they’ve got athletes. They've got speed. The game will slow down because you’ve got to grind it on offense to score against them. And that's what slows the game down, not necessarily pace of play. Because you don't want to come down and quick-shoot the ball and take tough contested shots.

“We’re still going to run. Sometimes they'll get out and push it, big-time. They've got speed in the backcourt, got speed on the wings and have got a five man who can run, so we'll see how it goes.”

Four Rutgers players average in double figures in scoring, led by Omoruyi’s 14.1 points per game. Cam Spencer averages 12.9 points, Aundre Hyatt averages 10.3 and Caleb McConnell averages 10.1.

The Hawkeyes snapped a three-game losing streak with Thursday’s win, a game in which they rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit.

McCaffery said it was good to see a happy locker room.

“You know, when you're in those situations and you're that close, those (losses) can be really frustrating,” McCaffery said. “And they can linger on you. So I'm really happy that we were in another slugfest and got the ‘W.’ So I do think the players, when they celebrate in the locker room together, it's a culmination of a lot of hard work.

“It's also indicative of their ability, their ability and willingness to stay together. A lot of guys played well. A lot of guys did things to help us win. And that always adds to how everybody feels, when they all feel like they've contributed, which they did.”