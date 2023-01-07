ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Northern California weather: Expect delays on Interstate 5, Highway 89 as more storms arrive

By Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago

North State residents will see more wind, rain and possible flooding and power outages this week as storms continue to roll over Northern California.

Up to two inches of rain will fall in Redding this weekend; more in other parts of the Northern California.

This week, motorists on Interstate 5, Highway 299 and other roads should watch for flooding, downed or damaged trees and power poles, and mud and rock slides, according to the California Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service. Snow will likely cause delays and road closures in the mountains.

The worst winds arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning, and the heaviest rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Weather Service's Sacramento branch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAIlp_0k6zT6Yn00

From Sacramento and the San Joaquin Valley, north to Redding and the surrounding foothills, gusty southerly winds up to 45 mph that kick up Saturday night continue Sunday morning. Those winds are strong enough to cause power outages and knock down trees, the Weather Service said. Wind gusts will blow off and on Sunday afternoon through Tuesday.

Hard rain arrives on Monday, dumping three to four inches on Redding, Sacramento and Stockton by Tuesday night. Chico could get up to three inches of rain; Grass Valley up to five inches, the Weather Service said.

Temperatures reach the high 50s and drop to the low to mid-40s Sunday through Tuesday in Redding, said Weather Service meteorologist Robert Baruffaldi.

Meteorologists expect flooding along the Sacramento River and other waterways, Baruffaldi said. Water levels will rise quickly throughout the week as storms continue to flow through the area into next weekend.

Winter storm warning issued for mountain communities, I-5 corridor

Mountain communities and motorists can expect more snow on Sunday.

The Weather Service's Medford branch issued a winter storm warning, in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday, for most of Siskiyou County. Mount Shasta, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park and areas at or above 4,000 feet could get as much as an inch of snow per hour.

The I-5 corridor around Mount Shasta and southwestern Siskiyou County could get eight inches of snow this weekend. Up to another inch will fall on Monday and Tuesday.

Motorists will see the worst snow impacts on Interstate 5 near Black Butte Summit and on Highway 89 near McCloud, Cassel and Mount Shasta, the Weather Service said. Other roads likely to have delays include areas west of Etna, Grayback and other parts of western Siskiyou County.

Highway 3 is near Scott Mountain was still closed on Saturday due to winter weather conditions, Caltrans said.

First responders are watching burn scar areas for flash flooding, including those from recent fires in and around Weed and Happy Camp, the Siskiyou county Sheriff's Office said last Thursday.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook . Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Northern California weather: Expect delays on Interstate 5, Highway 89 as more storms arrive

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating

The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
OREGON STATE
NewsChannel 36

California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers

(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Chain Requirement for Part of Hwy 36, 101 in Oregon Closed, But Most Major Highways Holding Up

The rain continues to fall, the wind is blowing, snow is choking the highest mountain passes (Scott’s Mountain on Hwy 3 is closed with no estimated time of reopening) Winter storms have been pummeling us for days with no real end in sight. Currently, the National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting Ferndale will Flood late Thursday night–cresting about 20 feet at 6 a.m. Friday and maybe flooding again on Sunday. The Mad River should reach monitor stage after midnight on Wednesday but isn’t expected to reach flood stage at this point.
OREGON STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California reservoirs filling quickly from storms

Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Mammoth Mountain surpasses last season’s snowfall total

The driving winter storm system that has delivered inches upon inches of measurable precipitation across much of California is welcome news to the state’s ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra has received more than a foot of new snow in the last 24 hours, with more snow forecasted to arrive throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Shasta County Charts Course to Build Jail Annex

By a 4-1 vote, Shasta County’s Board of Supervisors charted a course to build a new 256-bed annex to the existing jail in downtown Redding. Mary Rickert, representing District 3 since 2017, was the lone dissenting vote. “I haven’t heard how the mental health issues will be addressed,” said...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
krcrtv.com

PG&E prepares for another wave of winter weather and potential power outages

REDDING, Calif. — Monday afternoon PG&E officials gathered to give an update on how their crews are responding to power outages caused by the previous two storms and how they are preparing for another potentially devastating storm this week. Adam Wright, PG&E Executive Vice President, said this is something...
REDDING, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy