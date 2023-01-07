Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
King Cake and its history with Mardi Gras and New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisianaTed RiversLouisiana State
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?
Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
fox8live.com
Krewe of Chewbacchus returns with new parade route for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus returns for its 12th year in 2023 with a new parade route for its trek through the Bywater, Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28. The krewe announced a new route for its popular sci-fi-themed parade...
fox8live.com
Inspire NOLA students gather for peace walk; expressing frustration and sadness
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of students at Edna Karr gathered Wednesday morning for a peace walk, just one day after a Booker T. Washington student was shot outside the school. City and school leaders were there as the kids expressed sadness and frustration with what was happening. They marched...
thesource.com
New Orleans Songwriter Devious Still Stamping His City’s Sound
In a small city known for the sounds of jazz, second line music, bounce music, twerk, and hip hop dynasties No Limit Records and Cash Money Records, there exists several more talented and eclectic creatives within the culture. Coming out of Hollygrove along with Lil Wayne, Fiend, Utp Skip, DJ Precise, Mellow Fellow, and Mack Maine is New Orleans award winning songwriter/artist Devious.
an17.com
Showers named grand marshal of MLK celebration in Independence Monday
The Independence Area Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee cordially invites the town of Independence and surrounding areas to be a part of the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration (march/services) on Monday, January 16, 2023. This year the celebration will be held on what would have been Dr. King's 93rd Birthday. The march participants will line up for 9:00 a.m. at the Town of Independence Train Depot located at 270 East Railroad which is adjacent to the police station. The march will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. and end at Zion Travelers M.B.C., pastored by Dr. Bobby R. Showers Sr., located at 86 Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The MLK program will begin at 10:30 a.m.
fox8live.com
Carnival 2023: Jefferson Parish releases parade schedule, routes
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Jefferson Parish officials say they’re ready to roll this Carnival. Officials announced the latest plans for 2023 parades, including the schedule, routes and royalty. This year, parades start rolling in Jefferson Parish with the Krewe of Little Rascals on Feb. 5. One major change...
fox8live.com
Smaller Carnival krewes still looking for added security to allow return to original parade routes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has committed 30 extra deputies to help return the Krewe of Endymion’s parade to its original route. But it might take time for other agencies to provide extra Mardi Gras parade security. Several New Orleans Carnival krewes are optimistic...
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
fox8live.com
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
Local NOLA grocery store sold lottery ticket worth over $3 million
It may not be the big billion-plus dollar prize that’s on tap for tonight, but one lucky local resident is now a millionaire three times over.
fox8live.com
Loyola Wolf Pack fighting for respect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We felt it was disrespectful to put together a 37-1 season, and no one’s even talking about us a month later,” said Jalen Galloway, a forward for Loyola men’s basketball. The Loyola Wolf Pack are the reigning national champions, undefeated in conference play,...
NOLA.com
KPLC TV
FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
WDSU
The family of a missing boater is holding on to hope as they continue their search in Lake Pontchartrain
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The family of 44-year-old "Billy" Coile is holding on to hope after he went missing in Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend. "We know were going to find him like I brought his favorite blanket out there like ready to find him." said his sister Ann Crabtree. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 44-year-old Mandeville man went missing on Sunday after a fishing trip.
Real News Network
Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row
The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
fox8live.com
Warming trend begins today
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - They say if you don’t like the weather, wait a few minutes and that certainly seems to be the case lately with our temperature trends. More changes are on the way today as we begin a quick warm up across the area. Now it’s a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s in some spots. That morning chill will give way to a much warmer afternoon as highs soar to near 70 degrees. A few clouds can be expected today but overall it will be a quiet one in weather.
