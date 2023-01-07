NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - They say if you don’t like the weather, wait a few minutes and that certainly seems to be the case lately with our temperature trends. More changes are on the way today as we begin a quick warm up across the area. Now it’s a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s in some spots. That morning chill will give way to a much warmer afternoon as highs soar to near 70 degrees. A few clouds can be expected today but overall it will be a quiet one in weather.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO