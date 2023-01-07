ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Krewe of Chewbacchus returns with new parade route for 2023

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus returns for its 12th year in 2023 with a new parade route for its trek through the Bywater, Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28. The krewe announced a new route for its popular sci-fi-themed parade...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thesource.com

New Orleans Songwriter Devious Still Stamping His City’s Sound

In a small city known for the sounds of jazz, second line music, bounce music, twerk, and hip hop dynasties No Limit Records and Cash Money Records, there exists several more talented and eclectic creatives within the culture. Coming out of Hollygrove along with Lil Wayne, Fiend, Utp Skip, DJ Precise, Mellow Fellow, and Mack Maine is New Orleans award winning songwriter/artist Devious.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Showers named grand marshal of MLK celebration in Independence Monday

The Independence Area Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee cordially invites the town of Independence and surrounding areas to be a part of the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration (march/services) on Monday, January 16, 2023. This year the celebration will be held on what would have been Dr. King's 93rd Birthday. The march participants will line up for 9:00 a.m. at the Town of Independence Train Depot located at 270 East Railroad which is adjacent to the police station. The march will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. and end at Zion Travelers M.B.C., pastored by Dr. Bobby R. Showers Sr., located at 86 Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The MLK program will begin at 10:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
fox8live.com

Carnival 2023: Jefferson Parish releases parade schedule, routes

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Jefferson Parish officials say they’re ready to roll this Carnival. Officials announced the latest plans for 2023 parades, including the schedule, routes and royalty. This year, parades start rolling in Jefferson Parish with the Krewe of Little Rascals on Feb. 5. One major change...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
mississippifreepress.org

Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast

Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Loyola Wolf Pack fighting for respect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We felt it was disrespectful to put together a 37-1 season, and no one’s even talking about us a month later,” said Jalen Galloway, a forward for Loyola men’s basketball. The Loyola Wolf Pack are the reigning national champions, undefeated in conference play,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

The family of a missing boater is holding on to hope as they continue their search in Lake Pontchartrain

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The family of 44-year-old "Billy" Coile is holding on to hope after he went missing in Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend. "We know were going to find him like I brought his favorite blanket out there like ready to find him." said his sister Ann Crabtree. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 44-year-old Mandeville man went missing on Sunday after a fishing trip.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Real News Network

Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row

The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Warming trend begins today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - They say if you don’t like the weather, wait a few minutes and that certainly seems to be the case lately with our temperature trends. More changes are on the way today as we begin a quick warm up across the area. Now it’s a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s in some spots. That morning chill will give way to a much warmer afternoon as highs soar to near 70 degrees. A few clouds can be expected today but overall it will be a quiet one in weather.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy