FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Future is Bright for Steelers Young Offensive Core
At season’s end, the oldest starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense were Mason Cole, their 26-year old center. Cole signed as a free agent prior to the season and replaced the underwhelming Kendrick Green at that position. Think about that for a second. The Steelers overhauled their offensive...
Centre Daily
Big Surprise Among Bears Three All-Rookie Players
It might be one of the big surprises of postseason honors. Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn made Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie team. The Bears landed three players on the team, and two probably surprised no one. Left tackle Braxton Jones and safety Jaquan Brisker both made it after being starters from Day 1.
Centre Daily
Cowboys’ Kellen Moore - ‘Smartest Guy in Every Room’ - Interview Request from Panthers
FRISCO - The people who work here inside The Star alongside Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are united in at least one thought. "Kellen,'' as one admiring source put it to CowboysSI.com, "is the smartest guy in the room, in every room he's ever been in.''. And the Carolina...
Centre Daily
Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: ‘Will Decimate Baltimore Defense’; Can Read Defenses ‘Just Like Tom Brady’
CINCINNATI — NFL legend Rob Gronkowski appeared on Up & Adams this week and heaped praise on Joe Burrow. The Ravens just signed Roquan Smith to a massive new contract, but that doesn't matter to Gronk. "He's gonna decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense," Gronkowski said to Kay Adams. "The...
Centre Daily
Report: Lamar Jackson Wednesday Practice Activity Revealed
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens' QB situation has seemingly not improved since they lost to Cincinnati 27-16 this past weekend. According to mediareports, Lamar Jackson (knee) was not at practice on Wednesday. He has not practiced since injuring the knee on Dec. 4 and Ian Rapoport noted Wednesday morning that Jackson faces an "uphill" battle to play.
Centre Daily
Seahawks vs. 49ers: Geno Smith 1st Playoff Start? ‘It Can’t Be!’
With the way Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has played this season, his top receiver, DK Metcalf, couldn't believe that Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup at the San Francisco 49ers will be Smith's first-career postseason start. "It's the first one of his career?" Metcalf asked a reporter Tuesday. "No, it...
Centre Daily
Report: Ejiro Evero, Broncos Complete HC Interview
In what is the lone in-house candidate, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero completed an interview for the team's head-coaching job. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Evero met Broncos brass Tuesday, one day after the hiring committee conducted a virtual discussion with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh — the betting favorite as of this writing.
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Air Force DL Jordan Jackson to Future Contract
Make that 10 reserve/future contracts doled out by the Denver Broncos, who on Tuesday reportedly signed former Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson. Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the NFL initially disapproved the deal over a "minor procedural roster maneuver." The team corrected the issue and Jackson officially put pen to paper.
Centre Daily
Struggling Wide Receiver to Try with Another Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Dez Fitzpatrick is getting a fresh start. Having provided the Tennessee Titans will little return on their investment in him – a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – the wide receiver out of Louisville has signed a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Futures contracts are for the upcoming season and take effect on the first day of the new league year. The 2023 league year begins at 3 p.m. (Central) on March 15.
Centre Daily
Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers held their first practice of the week on Wednesday after conducting a walk-through on Tuesday. Eight Chargers players appeared on the injury report, but wide receiver Mike Williams was the only one to not participate during Wednesday's session. Williams remains battling a back injury suffered in last week's 31-28 loss to the Broncos.
Centre Daily
Broncos’ Short-List of HC Candidates: Pros & Cons
The Denver Broncos' head-coaching search is on the cusp of going into overdrive this week. Denver has already interviewed three of six candidates for its head coach vacancy. That list has a few hot names, and one thing is certain, this will be a much different search than it was last offseason. The Broncos have new ownership in place, and the Walton/Penner group has made it very clear that it will do whatever it takes to bring the winning ways back to the Mile High City.
Centre Daily
Patriots Coaches Selected for All-Star Game; Hints of Staff Changes?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots may be heading into their offseason earlier than they hoped. However, their coaching staff apparently takes ‘no days off.’. The Patriots and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly one of two teams selected to coach draft prospects at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, with the other chosen staff belonging to the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith.
Centre Daily
Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
Centre Daily
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Zaire Barnes, Linebacker, Western Michigan Broncos
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. One Potentially Sensible Bears Approach to First Pick. By Gene Chamberlain Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd
CINCINNATI — The pregame environment last Monday night against Buffalo was untouchable. Just ask Joe Burrow. “I know the fans will come out, ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn't, unfortunately, end up playing,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “That was the best atmosphere pregame I've ever been a part of. So we're gonna need that again on Sunday.”
Centre Daily
Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Requested for Interview by His Former Team
The Carolina Panthers are requesting to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the role of head coach, per reports Monday evening from NFL Network. Dorsey, a former quarterback in the league who played seven combined seasons for two teams after being a seventh-round draft pick out of Miami in 2003, just so happened to get his NFL coaching start with the Panthers in 2013 as a quarterbacks coach. He stayed in that role until 2017 before arriving to Buffalo to fill the same role.
Centre Daily
Bills Moves: Micah Hyde & Jamison Crowder to Return?
It speaks volumes about the depth of the Buffalo Bills that they have experienced such a successful season while enduring the sort of injury issues and general beyond-their-control drama that makes Sean McDermott a leading candidate for NFL Coach of the Year. Having said that, reinforcements may be coming to...
Centre Daily
Dave Lapham Offers Less Than Ideal Injury Update About Bengals Guard Alex Cappa
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't sound optimistic about Alex Cappa playing in Sunday's playoff opener against the Ravens. The 27-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Cincinnati's Week 18 win over Baltimore and didn't return to the game. "We'll see. It'll be tough...
