Dania Beach, FL

The Blade

Editorial: The Mexico solution

Citing an attitude of “abandonment” and “disdain” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador bluntly claimed the United States has the ability to solve the border crisis within its grasp. Immigration is just one of the issues on the agenda for the North American Leaders Summit, among Mr. Lopez Obrador, President Biden, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Mexico City. A look at trade statistics between the United States and Mexico shows a trillion dollars of cross-border business growing 20 percent a year, hardly signs of disdain or abandonment. But perceptions matter, and Mexico is incredibly important to a viable solution for the border crisis, eradication of fentanyl smuggling, and a dependable manufacturing supply chain. Read more Blade editorials
click orlando

Computer outage creates chaos in US air travel

ORLANDO, Fla. – The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Wednesday. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida accused of violating order blocking in ‘Stop WOKE’ CRT education case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Plaintiffs challenging a state law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education accused Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration Wednesday of violating a federal judge’s order that blocked parts of the law from being enforced. Chris Spencer, one of DeSantis’ chief lieutenants, late...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate Tuesday, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated. Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since legislation signed into law...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Blade

To the editor: Hold Trump responsible for mob attack

Former President Donald J. Trump has to be held responsible for his obnoxious behavior of inciting a mob to riot and storm the capitol to “fight like hell” to change the election of 2020 in his favor. Not only did he personally attack the Democrats, but also the Republicans and members of his own cabinet. Mr. Trump is a fraud and a poor loser who cannot accept reality. The Jan. 6 committee heard over 1,000 witnesses to pass along the correct information to the Department of Justice to charge criminal activity to Mr. Trump that he cannot ever hold any government office in the future.
TOLEDO, OH
click orlando

Bryan Kohberger appears to have this in common with convicted serial killers

With the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four college students in Moscow, Idaho, there seems to be one common thread between Kohberger and other prominent serial killers. Kohberger was a Ph.D. student at Washington State University who studied criminal justice and criminology, and if he...
MOSCOW, ID

