ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Prince Harry envious of Will, Kate’s ‘magnificent’ palace apartment

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XImqN_0k6zRWxw00

An excerpt from Prince Harry’s bombshell new memoir, “Spare” reads like something out of the iconic 1970s British TV show “Upstairs, Downstairs” about a wealthy family and their servants — but with a royal twist.

Turns out Harry was green with envy over how luxuriously Prince William and Kate lived in their “magnificent” Kensington Palace apartment — while he and Meghan Markle made do early on in a cramped cottage with Ikea furniture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JllXf_0k6zRWxw00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived the tiny Nottingham Cottage early in their marriage.
Netflix

The Duke of Sussex complains in “Spare,” that his first home with Meghan, Nottingham Cottage, was a far cry from William and Kate’s lavish “Apartment 1A,” although they both are on the grounds of Kensington Palace, the Daily Mail reported.

“The wallpaper, the ceiling trim, the walnut bookshelves filled with volumes of peaceful colors, priceless works of art. Magnificent. Like a museum,” he wrote about Prince William’s digs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FiYg7_0k6zRWxw00
Apartment 1A and “Nott Cott” are part of the Kensington Palace complex.
Getty Images

“We congratulated them on the renovation without holding back the compliments while feeling embarrassed of our IKEA lamps and the second-hand sofa we’d recently bought on sale with Meg’s credit card on sofa.com.”

Apartment 1A is said to have 20 rooms, and has long been William and Kate’s London base. The home was refurbished to the tune of $5 million of taxpayer money in 2016 but the couple paid for fixtures and furnishings themselves.

In contrast, Nottingham Cottage, or “Nott Cott,” where Harry and Meghan started married life, is a modest two-bedroom home — so small it reportedly shocked Oprah Winfrey when she visited them there for tea, the couple claimed in their recent Netflix documentary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MI7pp_0k6zRWxw00
Prince William and Kate recently moved to Windsor with their three children.
WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szthC_0k6zRWxw00
Harry’s memoir was accidentally published five days early in Spain.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Winfrey told them “no one would ever believe” they were living there.

In their Netflix documentary, Meghan said: ‘People thought we lived in a palace and we did. Well, a cottage in a palace.’

Added Harry: “The whole thing is on a slight lean, [with] really low ceilings. So I don’t know who was there before but they must have been very short.”

Harry and Meghan later moved from Nott Cott for ten-bedroom Frogmore Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor Estate.

Spare” accidentally went on sale in Spain in a Spanish translation last week ahead of its official release Jan. 10.

Comments / 21

Linda Mead Bandel
4d ago

When William and Catherine first got married they too were living in a small house, it wasn’t until after they started having children and William was out of the military before they received a larger home… oops left out that detail!

Reply(1)
27
Happy cat
4d ago

The book consists of "poor me I grew up in luxury but wasn't given the attention I demanded" and "I'm pathologically jealous of my brother". Yeah good luck with that Harry 🙄

Reply
25
Guest
4d ago

Harry lived there alone before he and the “Meg” meant I believe and she then moved in with him!! They got a 10 bedroom home once they were married I believe! Lots of people lived in that little cottage before they did. I wonder if they all cried about it like these two!!!

Reply
30
Related
Us Weekly

Prince William Thinks Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Claims About Royal Family Are ‘Delusional’: ‘The Ultimate Betrayal’

Prince Harry wasn’t afraid to make some major accusations against the royal family in his Spare memoir, and brother Prince William has not been pleased with the end result. “William thinks Harry is delusional making these crazy allegations,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Prince of Wales, 40. “It’s the ultimate betrayal. The trust between the two […]
New York Post

Prince Harry wrote a bitter revenge memoir, but he’s only stabbed himself

Spare us, spare them, and spare yourself, Harry. “Spare,” Prince Harry’s revenge on his family, the media, the horsey older woman who deflowered him in a field behind a busy pub and anyone who has ever treated him as the spare to Prince William’s heir, is literary self-harm. Every time Harry Plotter the half-wit prince puts the knife into his brother, the fumbling assassin falls on his own blade. Call it Harry-kiri. Harry has already rejected his homeland and attacked his people. He has slandered the House of Windsor as institutionally racist. He has, as his Netflix exposé showed, lost his...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'

Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
brides.com

Prince Harry Wanted Meghan Markle to Wear One of Princess Diana’s Tiaras on Their Wedding Day

When Meghan Markle waltzed down the aisle toward Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, she paired her elegant Givenchy gown with a statement-making tiara. While the royal accessory is one most of us remember vividly, the glittering headpiece wasn’t what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex originally envisioned for Meghan's big-day look. In Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, the royal admits that he wanted his wife to wear one of Princess Diana’s tiaras on their special day. Instead, Queen Elizabeth II encouraged the couple to select an accessory from her private collection of jewelry at Buckingham Palace, according to Page Six.
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy