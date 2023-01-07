ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Founder of 84 Lumber passes away on 100th birthday

EIGHTY FOUR, PA. (WDTV) - Joseph A. Hardy III, the founder of 84 Lumber, passed away on Sat., Jan. 7 on his 100th birthday. Hardy also founded the Nemacolin Resort. The following is a statement from the Hardy Family:. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of...
EIGHTY FOUR, PA
wtae.com

Final farewell to Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Western Pennsylvania paid its final respects Wednesday to fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was shot and killed in the line of duty. A funeral service was held at Mount Saint Peter Church in New Kensington. Burial followed at Mount Airy Cemetery. The funeral...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Remembering fallen police officers from the Pittsburgh area

Many of the men and women in uniform who showed up and stood guard at Chief Justin McIntire's funeral have done this before. Below, a look back at some of the other local members of law enforcement shot and killed in the line of duty. Mar. 15, 2001: Aliquippa police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100

Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Community members witness procession to honor Chief Justin McIntire

TARENTUM, Pa. — East First Avenue shut down Wednesday afternoon, serving as the runway for the procession of fallen police chief Justin McIntire. Residents in Tarentum and surrounding communities lined the street to offer respect and honor when the procession rolled through following the funeral. "It's very sad," says...
TARENTUM, PA
wtae.com

Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds

ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
ARMAGH, PA
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Man gets arm stuck in machine at mine

A coal miner was injured after he got his arm stuck in a machine in a Pennsylvania mine. ABC News Partner WTAE says a 22 year-old-man in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County was sent flown to a hospital. The incident happened at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township about a mile underground according to WTAE. […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: Sky 4

PITTSBURGH — This week's "Ask Kelly" segment takes a deeper dive into an important asset we have here at Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A viewer from McKeesport wanted to know more about Sky 4 — the helicopter that allows us a vantage point like no other for breaking news and traffic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy