WDTV
Founder of 84 Lumber passes away on 100th birthday
EIGHTY FOUR, PA. (WDTV) - Joseph A. Hardy III, the founder of 84 Lumber, passed away on Sat., Jan. 7 on his 100th birthday. Hardy also founded the Nemacolin Resort. The following is a statement from the Hardy Family:. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of...
Community joins forces to help with Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire's funeral
Businesses, volunteers, students and others stepped up in unexpected ways to help give Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire the funeral he deserves. From a free burial plot and vault to a horse-drawn funeral caisson, donations of goods and services for McIntire’s funeral stretch beyond the Alle-Kiski Valley. “The family...
wtae.com
Final farewell to Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Western Pennsylvania paid its final respects Wednesday to fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was shot and killed in the line of duty. A funeral service was held at Mount Saint Peter Church in New Kensington. Burial followed at Mount Airy Cemetery. The funeral...
wtae.com
Remembering fallen police officers from the Pittsburgh area
Many of the men and women in uniform who showed up and stood guard at Chief Justin McIntire's funeral have done this before. Below, a look back at some of the other local members of law enforcement shot and killed in the line of duty. Mar. 15, 2001: Aliquippa police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Photo gallery: A community remembers Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire
Thousands are expected to attend the services and show their support for Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire on Wednesday. Police officers from all over the state are attending the service. The funeral procession will run from Mount St. Peter Church in New Kensington to Mt. Airy Cemetery in Harrison. TribLIVE...
nextpittsburgh.com
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
wtae.com
Community members witness procession to honor Chief Justin McIntire
TARENTUM, Pa. — East First Avenue shut down Wednesday afternoon, serving as the runway for the procession of fallen police chief Justin McIntire. Residents in Tarentum and surrounding communities lined the street to offer respect and honor when the procession rolled through following the funeral. "It's very sad," says...
Stratigos Banquet owner buys defunct Banquets Unlimited for $406,000
The owner of a popular North Huntingdon banquet hall has expanded his business by buying a closed Irwin banquet facility in bankruptcy court and plans to renovate it in hopes of reopening it in April or May. Harry Stratigos, owner of Stratigos Banquet Centre on Colonial Manor Road, acquired Banquets...
wtae.com
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
wtae.com
Community begins to say final goodbyes to Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — This week, western Pennsylvania has begun paying its final respects to fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire, who was shot and killed in the line of duty one week ago Monday. Visitation at the Ross G Walker Funeral Home in New Kensington was scheduled for...
wtae.com
Shapiro appoints Allegheny County Health Dept. director Bogen to be PA secretary of health
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has tapped Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen to be the state's next secretary of health. Video above: Bogen announced as new head of Allegheny County Health Department. Bogen was announced as Shapiro's nominee alongside a slate of other officials to fill health-related posts in...
wtae.com
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
Experts: Dog flu hasn't hit Western Pennsylvania, but precautions are good idea
A highly contagious respiratory disease targeting dogs has shown up in at least nine states, including Pennsylvania, in recent months, and it’s raising concern among those who work with dogs in the Pittsburgh area. But, while Becky Morrow, a veterinarian and founder of Frankie’s Friends, a nonprofit animal rescue...
Man gets arm stuck in machine at mine
A coal miner was injured after he got his arm stuck in a machine in a Pennsylvania mine. ABC News Partner WTAE says a 22 year-old-man in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County was sent flown to a hospital. The incident happened at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township about a mile underground according to WTAE. […]
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: Sky 4
PITTSBURGH — This week's "Ask Kelly" segment takes a deeper dive into an important asset we have here at Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A viewer from McKeesport wanted to know more about Sky 4 — the helicopter that allows us a vantage point like no other for breaking news and traffic.
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
2 pets killed after garage fire spreads to house in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two family pets died in a house fire in Washington County on Tuesday evening. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the call for a residential fire on Valley Road in Canonsburg came in at 5:16 p.m. Officials told Channel 11 the owners of the home...
wtae.com
Meet the woman working to make Pittsburgh's coldest days a little warmer
Suzanne Volpe, from Penn Hills, calls herself a “scarf bombardier.”. She "bombs" neighborhoods on cold days with instant warmth and lasting love. Before she can “bomb” a neighborhood with scarves, she has to make them. “It's fun, almost as much fun as putting them out,” she said....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who killed family in 2016 crash in North Versailles resentenced to life in prison
The Homewood man who killed a family of three in a fiery crash on Thanksgiving in 2016 was initially ordered to serve 70 to 140 years in prison. On Tuesday, following a decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Demetrius Coleman, 28, was resentenced to life in prison. Coleman, who had...
