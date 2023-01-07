ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek Missing Montco Mom

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Jennifer Brown, a 43-year-old mom from Limerick, was supposed to pick her son up at his bus stop Wednesday. Police say she never showed up. Photo Credit: Facebook/Jennifer Brown

Authorities are searching for a Montgomery County mom who vanished early this week.

Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick, was supposed to pick up her son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement.

Brown was last seen by "a friend and business associate" on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at about 2 p.m., the DA said. Her vehicle was found parked outside her home, and her work phone, car keys, wallet, and purse were all recovered inside, investigators say.

Her personal cell phone has not been located, but it "has not been communicating" since Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Brown is described as a 5-foot-1 white woman with brown hair and green eyes, weighing about 150 pounds. Her loved ones are offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps police find her, according to the DA.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, loved ones will hold a candlelight vigil in Royersford to pray for Brown's safe return.

“Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown,” Steele said. “If anyone has seen Jennifer or has any information that might be helpful in locating her, please call the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553."

