Ravens quarterback situation could put them in rarified postseason category
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Ravens’ quarterback situation remains in flux for their wild card game against the Bengals. Lamar Jackson didn’t practice on Wednesday with a knee injury and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley didn’t throw during the open viewing window of practice, according to multiple reports.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins absent at Wednesday practice with illness
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was the only surprise DNP (did not participate) at Wednesday’s practice due to an illness that popped up Tuesday, per coach Zac Taylor. “Really, it started yesterday,” Taylor said. “Hopeful for tomorrow, we’ll see.”. Higgins has been...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing
BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones says Cleveland ‘feels like home’ as he becomes extension eligible
CLEVELAND -- Donovan Peoples-Jones wouldn’t quite take the bait. The notoriously quiet No. 2 wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns didn’t want to explicitly say what he thought about nearing extension eligibility last week when he spoke with cleveland.com. “I’m just trying to finish,” Peoples-Jones said. “Get a...
Jim Harbaugh’s NFL flirtations paint a different picture of the Michigan football dreams he once described
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jim Harbaugh would love to become a lifelong Michigan Man … for the right price. Less than two weeks after leading his alma mater to a second straight College Football Playoff berth, Harbaugh reportedly spent this week flirting with the NFL again. He’s been linked to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s expected to interview with the Denver Broncos. And this news comes despite Harbaugh signing an extension last February and telling the public twice in the last month that he expects to coach Michigan next season -- though he did remind us each time that “you never know what the future holds.”
Firing Joe Woods is one step for the Browns, but their defensive issues were more than just the coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fired Joe Woods on Monday morning and it’s hard to argue it was the wrong move after his defense underperformed for much of the season. Even their improvement over the second half of the season was undermined by the list of quarterbacks they faced in those games.
Bengals will need to solve the Ravens’ mystery under center: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - No matter who’s under center for the Ravens this weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals are coming prepared. After Ravens starting QB Lamar Jackson didn’t practice with the Ravens on Wednesday, there’s doubt the former MVP will start in Sunday night’s wild card game in Cincinnati. Compounded by the fact that backup Tyler Huntley might be questionable for this weekend, that leaves Baltimore’s QB situation in limbo.
Ohio State football’s Dawand Jones ending 4-year success story with NFL Draft entry
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dawand Jones came to Ohio State football as a project, an offensive lineman with the heart and mobility of a basketball player and the body of a small mountain. He leaves the Buckeyes as a down-ballot All-American and likely an early round NFL Draft pick. As...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice once again, status for Sunday vs. Bengals uncertain
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of Wednesday practice once again, according to multiple reporters at the team’s practice just outside of Baltimore. Jackson has not played in a game or practiced since he was injured in the team’s win over the Broncos on...
Browns request permission to interview Jim Schwartz, Titans defensive assistant, for coordinator vacancy
BEREA, Ohio -- Titans senior offensive assistant Jim Schwartz began his NFL career with the Browns, and now he has a chance to come full circle. The Browns have requested permission from the Titans to interview Schwartz, 56, for their defensive coordinator vacancy, replacing Joe Woods, who was fired Monday morning.
Browns must not fall into the trap of fooling themselves about 2023 – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh:. 1. The moment the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing he’d face a significant suspension, there was a danger of misreading the 2022 season. They would be waiting for Watson to serve what turned out to be an 11-game suspension. They could correctly tell themselves that they would not see the “real” Watson until 2023.
Could Friday the 13th bring Mega Millions riches? Which state is luckiest for Jan. 13 $1.35 billion drawing?
Friday the 13th has a notorious reputation as a bad luck day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t strike riches when it rolls around this week. No winning tickets were sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot rolls over to – you guessed it – lucky Friday, Jan. 13.
Chad Ochocinco says he will pay any potential fine for Joe Mixon’s coin toss celebration vs. Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Mixon clearly shared the same frustration Bengals fans felt when the NFL announced that a coin toss would be used to decide home field in the Wild Card round. Not only did that not happen as the Bengals beat the Ravens, 27-16, but Mixon let...
Bengals readying for a rare back-to-back matchup against Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The realization for the Bengals was already present Sunday amid the haze of cigar smoke, group pictures and chaos of a room that was celebrating an AFC North title for the second year in a row. The Ravens were coming back to Cincinnati. The Bengals did...
