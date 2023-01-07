Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
villages-news.com
Wildwood may tap state and federal funds for sewer treatment facility
Wildwood may be able to use state or federal funds to expand its sewage treatment capacity. The city will request $4 million from the state to help pay for upgrading its 40-year-old treatment plant and building a new one next to it. City Manager Jason McHugh said Monday night that...
villages-news.com
Board members balk at 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages
Board members have balked at a 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages. The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District on Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center looked at two possibilities for rate increases that could be enacted this year. The Central Sumter Utility and the...
villages-news.com
Ring-Billed Gull Near Lake Okahumpka
This stunning ring-billed gull was spotted making lazy circles in the sky near Lake Okahumpka. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Wildwood man jailed after alleged attack on ambulance crew member
A Wildwood man was jailed after an alleged attack on an ambulance crew member. Wilman Edward Blanchard, 53, who is living at the Wildwood RV Village Campground, is facing a charge of simple assault in the alleged attack on Sumter County EMS personnel Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Woman with previous New Hampshire arrest jailed after local altercation
A woman with a previous assault conviction in New Hampshire was arrested after an altercation in Wildwood. Ericka Ann Blanchard, 55, was taken into custody Sunday after an altercation with a man friend who called 911, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man, who had suffered scratches on the side of his face, battled with Blanchard over a phone during the altercation.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested at City Fire after alleged attack on deputy
A Villager was arrested at City Fire after an alleged attack on a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kerry Lee Perrien, 53, who lives at Subury in the Village of Glenbrook, at about 9 p.m. Monday “was very intoxicated” and seated in a chair at a table near the bar at the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report. He had been asked to leave by City Fire staff, but had refused to do so. A deputy arrived, but Perrien continued to act in a “belligerent” manner and called the deputy names. Perrien proceeded to push the deputy in the chest. The deputy took Perrien to the floor.
villages-news.com
Judge denies furlough for Villager convicted of running down two bicyclists
A judge has denied a furlough for a 91-year-old Villager convicted of running down two bicyclists. An attorney representing Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Gilchrist had asked for an emergency furlough for his client after she spent two weeks in the Sumter County Detention Center. She had been held there since Dec. 20 when she was sentenced to five years in prison. On the day of sentencing, she was immediately taken from the courtroom to jail. Hamilton’s attorney sought the furlough because he said she needed time to get her affairs in order.
villages-news.com
Man from Guatemala arrested on DUI charge at Havana Country Club
A man from Guatemala was arrested on a driving under the influence charge at Havana Country Club in The Villages. Bayron Alexander Guzman-Camacho, 22, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a vehicle at 8:35 p.m. Sunday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy found he had “a strong odor of alcohol” and eyes were “glassy and bloodshot,” according to an arrest report. The Guatemalan native does not speak English and a Wildwood police officer who is bilingual was called to the scene to provide translation.
villages-news.com
Suspect with drugs apprehended in handicapped parking spot at Walmart
A suspect with drugs was apprehended in a handicapped parking spot at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted a black Hyundai Sonata at about 11 p.m. Friday parked in the handicapped spot, according to an arrest report. Michael Sondervan, 28, of...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after pulling car into her driveway
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after pulling her car into her driveway. Linda Peters, 69, pulled into her driveway at about 7 p.m. Monday at her home at 836 Regal Lane in the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been alerted to the situation by a 911 caller.
villages-news.com
Oxford man armed with machete arrested after another man suffers bloody fingers
An Oxford man armed with a machete was arrested after another man suffered bloody fingers when trying to disarm him. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 7 p.m. Thursday to the home of 24-year-old Mark Anthony Barber at 10474 County Road 237, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
