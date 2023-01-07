Game Primer: How To Watch, Things To Know for Kansas at West Virginia

Here's everything you need to know to follow today's game between the Jayhawks and Mountaineers.

The Kansas Jayhawks are back out on the road tonight, looking to move to 3-0 and keep pace at the top of the conference standings. After two narrow victories against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders , Kansas heads to Morgantown, WV to take on a West Virginia Mountaineers team that is both dangerous and desperate for a conference win.

The Mountaineers are in their 17th season under head coach Bob Huggins, who has a 336-191 record at the school. They are coming off a season where they went 16-17 overall and 4-14 in the Big 12. They finished the season with a victory over Kansas State in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament before losing to Kansas in the quarterfinals.

Kansas moved up in both polls this week to come in at #3 this week. West Virginia is unranked, but they are receiving votes in both polls.

Kansas leads the all-time series 18-6, including a 4-6 record in Morgantown. They have won the last three meetings and eight of the last nine.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas: 13-1 (2-0 Big 12), KenPom: 5th overall, 13th offense, 10th defense

West Virginia: 10-4 (0-2 Big 12), KenPom: 20th overall, 27th offense, 34th defense)

Line: KU -1.5

O/U: 145.5

Fun Facts

Kansas sophomore forward KJ Adams has scored in double digits in seven games this season, all of which came in the last seven games for the Jayhawks.

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson and freshman Gradey Dick were both named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list this week.

Kansas had 22 assists against Texas Tech, the most in a conference road game since they also tallied 22 against Colorado in 2007.

Dajuan Harris' perfect night from three (5-5) was the first time that a Jayhawk had shot 100% with at least five attempts since Lagerald Vick went 8-8 against Vermont on November 12, 2018.