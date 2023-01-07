ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Game Primer: How To Watch, Things To Know for Kansas at West Virginia

By Andy Mitts
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sOAD_0k6zR4a500

Here's everything you need to know to follow today's game between the Jayhawks and Mountaineers.

The Kansas Jayhawks are back out on the road tonight, looking to move to 3-0 and keep pace at the top of the conference standings. After two narrow victories against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders , Kansas heads to Morgantown, WV to take on a West Virginia Mountaineers team that is both dangerous and desperate for a conference win.

The Mountaineers are in their 17th season under head coach Bob Huggins, who has a 336-191 record at the school. They are coming off a season where they went 16-17 overall and 4-14 in the Big 12. They finished the season with a victory over Kansas State in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament before losing to Kansas in the quarterfinals.

Kansas moved up in both polls this week to come in at #3 this week. West Virginia is unranked, but they are receiving votes in both polls.

Kansas leads the all-time series 18-6, including a 4-6 record in Morgantown. They have won the last three meetings and eight of the last nine.

Here are the essentials:

How to Watch

Saturday, January 7th, 5:00 p.m. CST

Morgantown, WV: WVU Coliseum (14,000)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

- Tyler Denning (Play-by-Play), Mark Adams (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KU Athletics Radio

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

The Numbers

#3 Kansas: 13-1 (2-0 Big 12), KenPom: 5th overall, 13th offense, 10th defense

West Virginia: 10-4 (0-2 Big 12), KenPom: 20th overall, 27th offense, 34th defense)

Line: KU -1.5

O/U: 145.5

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Game Coverage

West Virginia Preview

Game Predictions from the Blue Wings Rising staff

Listen to the latest episode of the Rock Chalk Podcast.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Follow along during the game with live updates and analysis from the Blue Wings Rising Twitter account.

Come join the conversation in the Blue Wings Rising Discord Server .

Fun Facts

Kansas sophomore forward KJ Adams has scored in double digits in seven games this season, all of which came in the last seven games for the Jayhawks.

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson and freshman Gradey Dick were both named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list this week.

Kansas had 22 assists against Texas Tech, the most in a conference road game since they also tallied 22 against Colorado in 2007.

Dajuan Harris' perfect night from three (5-5) was the first time that a Jayhawk had shot 100% with at least five attempts since Lagerald Vick went 8-8 against Vermont on November 12, 2018.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdjnews.com

Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri

Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee

The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Two killed in northeast Kansas crash

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
SABETHA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi

COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
COPELAND, KS
WDTV

Rain/snow showers on Sunday!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cool, quiet Saturday, rain and snow showers, and even a few freezing rain showers, will lift into North-Central West Virginia tomorrow. As for how long they stick around and what next week is like, find out in the video above!. After a cool, quiet...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WIBW

KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
LANSING, KS
WIBW

Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after officials allegedly found drugs and weapons in their Suburban following a chase through North Topeka. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 1 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Keith F. Kulper Jr., 42, and Jennifer D. Richardson, 28, of Topeka, were arrested and face possible felony charges that include felon in possession of a firearm after a police chase.
TOPEKA, KS
Blue Wings Rising

Blue Wings Rising

Kansas City, KS
383
Followers
627
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Kansas Jayhawk athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy