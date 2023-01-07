ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosses share wildest employee excuses for missing work: ‘My cat just had puppies’

By Fox News
 4 days ago

Employers eagerly shared some of their most cringe-worthy employee stories after a Reddit user posted a picture of a colorful local job ad this week.

The Now Hiring sign, which Reddit user CaptTripps86 said they saw posted at a local butcher shop, had a few blunt warnings for applicants.

“Please do not apply if you oversleep, have no alarm clock, have no car, have court often, have no babysitter every day, have to give friends rides to work later than we start work, experience flat tires every week, have to hold on to cell phone all day, or become an expert at your job with no need to learn or take advice after the first day,” the ad read. “Must be able to remember to come back to work after lunch. Should not expect to receive Purple Ribbons or Gold Star for showing up to work on time.”

The ad, which some users noted has been around for a few years, encouraged employers on the social media platform to share anecdotes about employees who came to them with creative and entertaining excuses to avoid a day’s work.

“We had a girl who legitimately told us (dead of summer) she hit a patch of ice and hit a telephone pole and couldn’t come to work,” one user, UsidoreTheLightBlue, said. “Comes back on Tuesday with the same car in perfect shape. ‘I got it fixed!’ It was a day.”

A hilarious job ad posted on Reddit inspired other employers to share the wildest excuses they’ve heard from employees who’ve called out sick.
“My cat just had puppies was the best one I’ve heard,” another said.

Other employers said they called employees’ bluff over questionable health scares.

“I had someone call in saying her appendix had almost burst and she needed surgery,” one user shared. “Ok, fine but we were all worried. So we called her dad to ask what hospital she was at so we could send flowers and almost gave the poor man a heart attack because guess what? She was just hungover and didn’t feel like working. We royally blew up her spot and it was amazing. I don’t know what she expected was going to happen tho… it’s major enough surgery so you can’t exactly bounce back to work a day later. She really didn’t think that one through…”

Several users chimed in to confirm that one does not simply “bounce back” from a burst appendix.

“Someone used malaria to call a sick day in,” another user claimed. “I think the dude ran out of sickness and pulled that out hoping it sounds serious enough.”

One of the top Reddit comments was an employee’s admission that a sports event, the Chicago Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup win in 2013, once kept them from showing up to work.

“When the Chicago Blackhawks won the cup years ago almost half my company of 150 people called in with flat tires,” the user said. “When I showed up an hour late my boss asked what my excuse was. I was so hungover I told the truth because it hurt less than thinking. Everybody but me got written up.”

Several users concluded that in today’s environment, even showing up to work every day means one is miles ahead of the average employee.

SCULLY
3d ago

I had an employee claim he broke his leg. I fired him when he showed up the next day with no cast or limp. He couldn't even remember what he told me the day before!

Jodi Hansen Gruss
3d ago

I had an employee call out from work because “it’s way to nice out today.” I was dumbfounded, but they certainly told the truth.

lemmad55
3d ago

I never told my boss I'm sick when not coming in. I always said I'm not coming in today and due to medical privacy laws I don't have to describe my illness.

New York Post

‘World’s cutest dog’ is completely round: ‘When I have a bad day, I look at this dog’

A toy poodle from Japan is having a ball with the unofficial title of “world’s cutest dog.” Tens of thousands of adoring fans are lapping up the spherical, fluffy shape of Mohu, a 6-year-old pooch from Osaka. Mohu is mature and moves at a slow pace — and she doesn’t quite understand people’s obsession, according to her owner, Nanae. ”I don’t know why she’s so popular,” Nanae told SWNS. “She always gets looked at on the street, and I get asked all the time what breed she is.” Mohu is paws-itively prized on Instagram and TikTok, where she has rounded up about 120,000 followers...
PopCrush

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
New York Post

I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’

A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button.  “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted.  “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Upworthy

Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless

This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.
Upworthy

Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
New York Post

People hate my son’s cool, unique name — but I’m not changing it

From coast to coast, this baby’s name is raising eyebrows. Orange County, California, mom Calyn Breann revealed in a now-viral TikTok that not everyone is as wild about her son’s unusual moniker — Coast — as she is. In the six-second TikTok, which has been viewed 1 million times, Breann holds baby Coast under a note that reads: “You should have named him something different, his name won’t age well.” “I love my baby coast!!!!” the mom captioned the post. Though Breann noted her infant’s unique name has drawn negative comments, several TikTokers gave it a sand-ing ovation. “Coast is a great name!” one user enthused. “Coast...
New York Post

New York Post

