Transfer rumours: Real Madrid enter Kane race; Man Utd close in on Weghorst
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Jordan Pickford and more.
LAFC sign goalkeeper veteran Eldin Jakupovic from Everton
LAFC have bolstered their goalkeeping options with the signing of Eldin Jakupovic from Premier League side Everton.
Liverpool's stance on Teun Koopmeiners transfer
Liverpool's stance on signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, after he spoke out on a potential move to Anfield.
Liverpool Hopes of Signing Lazio Ace Stefan de Vrij Dashed as Star Defender Signs New Contract
Liverpool could be set to miss out on Lazio star defender Stefan de Vrij, as the Dutchman is believed to have penned a new deal with the Serie A high-flyers.
Burnley Confirm Signing of Middlesborough Centre Back Ben Gibson for 'Joint Club Record Fee'
Burnley have completed the signing of Middlesborough defender Ben Gibson on a four year deal.
Leeds close to finalising club-record deal for Hoffenheim striker
Leeds United are close to finalising a deal for Hoffenheim forward Georgino Rutter, 90min understands.
Chelsea join race for Tottenham target Pedro Porro
Chelsea have identified Sporting CP's Pedro Porro as a potential option at right-back, sources have told 90min.
FA investigating spot-fixing during Oxford vs Arsenal
The Football Association have opened an investigation into potential spot-fixing during Arsenal's 3-0 win at Oxford United in the FA Cup on Monday night.
Chelsea reignite interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia
Chelsea are readying a bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in January, 90min understands.
Graham Potter claims Joao Felix alone will 'not solve Chelsea's problems'
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has admitted that while he has been impressed by what he's seen from new signing Joao Felix, he alone will not solve the team's scoring problems.
Teams with the most Premier League points in a calendar year
The ten teams that have accumulated the most Premier League points in a calendar year.
Wolves agree deal to bring ex-Southampton player back to Premier League
Mario Lemina on his way back to the Premier League with Wolves
Erik ten Hag discusses when Jack Butland could make Man Utd debut
Jack Butland could make Man Utd debut against Charlton in the Carabao Cup.
PSG vs Angers - Ligue 1: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing PSG vs Angers in Ligue 1, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Atletico Madrid in talks to sign Barcelona forward as Joao Felix replacement
Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Barcelona over signing a potential replacement for Joao Felix.
Man Utd LIVE transfer news: Latest news & rumours
The latest Man Utd January 2023 transfer news and match reaction
Update on Man Utd contract talks with Alessia Russo, Ona Batlle & Mary Earps
The latest news on Man Utd contract talks with Alessia Russo, Ona Battle and Mary Earps.
Real Betis vs Barcelona - Supercopa de Espana: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Supercopa de Espana semi-final between Barcelona & Real Betis in Saudi Arabia.
