Transfer rumours: Real Madrid enter Kane race; Man Utd close in on Weghorst
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Jordan Pickford and more.
Update on Man Utd contract talks with Alessia Russo, Ona Batlle & Mary Earps
The latest news on Man Utd contract talks with Alessia Russo, Ona Battle and Mary Earps.
Transfer rumours: Ten Hag wants Kane at Man Utd; Arsenal open Hazard talks
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Man Utd's interest in Harry Kane, Arsenal chasing Eden Hazard, Wout Weghorst, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more.
Man Utd LIVE transfer news: Latest news & rumours
The latest Man Utd January 2023 transfer news and match reaction
Man Utd make decision on immediate future of youngster Grace Clinton
Marc Skinner confirms update regarding the future of Man Utd youngster Grace Clinton.
Chelsea agree terms of Joao Felix loan with Atletico Madrid
Chelsea have agreed the terms of a deal to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
Erik ten Hag discusses when Jack Butland could make Man Utd debut
Jack Butland could make Man Utd debut against Charlton in the Carabao Cup.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd's Maguire stance; Gvardiol reveals future plans
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Maguire, Josko Gvardiol, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay and more.
Why Ousmane Dembele doesn't get injured anymore
The key factor behind Ousmane Dembele staying fit all season for Barcelona after a long history of injury problems.
Atletico Madrid in talks to sign Barcelona forward as Joao Felix replacement
Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Barcelona over signing a potential replacement for Joao Felix.
Graham Potter claims Joao Felix alone will 'not solve Chelsea's problems'
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has admitted that while he has been impressed by what he's seen from new signing Joao Felix, he alone will not solve the team's scoring problems.
Burnley Confirm Signing of Middlesborough Centre Back Ben Gibson for 'Joint Club Record Fee'
Burnley have completed the signing of Middlesborough defender Ben Gibson on a four year deal.
Harry Maguire admits 'League One opponents are tough' after Man Utd's win against Charlton
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire admits his side were pushed to the limit by League One Charlton Athletic in Tuesday's 3-0 win in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Lucy Staniforth joins Aston Villa from Man Utd
WSL transfer news: Man Utd midfielder Lucy Staniforth becomes second high January signing for Aston Villa.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Betis - Supercopa de Espana
Predicting the Barcelona starting XI that Xavi could pick to face Real Betis in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final.
Liverpool Hopes of Signing Lazio Ace Stefan de Vrij Dashed as Star Defender Signs New Contract
Liverpool could be set to miss out on Lazio star defender Stefan de Vrij, as the Dutchman is believed to have penned a new deal with the Serie A high-flyers.
Man Utd's next five games following Crystal Palace rearrangement
What Manchester United's upcoming schedule looks like after their Premier League game with Crystal Palace was rearranged.
Wolves agree deal to bring ex-Southampton player back to Premier League
Mario Lemina on his way back to the Premier League with Wolves
Marc Skinner press conference: Latest team news, Liverpool rivalry, January plans, contract talks, Staniforth exit
Marc Skinner pre-match conference ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool in the WSL - including team news, updates on January transfer plans & contract talks.
Chelsea keen on January deal for Gladbach's Marcus Thuram
Chelsea are pursuing a January deal for Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram.
