Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
Birmingham mayor proposes funds for amphitheater, CrossPlex, Legion Field, Rickwood
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin this week proposed a $26 million investment in new and existing city facilities, including $5 million as the city’s contribution for a planned new 9,000-seat, $50 million Uptown amphitheater at the site of the demolished Carraway hospital. The planned CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center, announced...
birminghamtimes.com
‘Just Sitting There Talking to Him, I Realized I Had Already Fell in Love’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
otmj.com
Like Mother, Like Daughter: ROAR to Honor Marilyn Waggoner at Gala
Surgery was about the only option available in the 1970s when Marilyn Mitchell Waggoner’s mother was diagnosed with colon cancer. Initially it was successful. For almost five years the procedure kept the cancer at bay, but it returned and eventually Waggoner’s mother passed away. “We didn’t then have...
Hey – where’s my car? Towing in downtown Birmingham can sometimes result in frightening encounters and online fury
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Imagine parking your car in a downtown lot, only to return and find your car has disappeared. It happened to Helen Hays on the evening of Dec. 23. ”I was out with my nephew and friends...
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
Bham Now
55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?
The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
10 new Tuscaloosa restaurants to try in 2023
BISTRO 17 (2217 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa) Located in the heart of downtown (close to Session Cocktails), this offers “healthy American comfort food” including a vegetable kabob, stuffed eggs and a house burger, not to mention a gluten-free menu. DOMO (1650 Jack Warner Parkway, Suite 1008, Tuscaloosa) Located along...
otmj.com
Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen
Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: over 21K job openings in The Magic City
On the hunt for a new job in Birmingham? This is the perfect time. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in The Magic City. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does...
Bham Now
We tried the best cookies in Bham—here’s what we thought [VIDEO]
The Magic City is FULL of delicious restaurants with some fantastic cookies, so we wanted to try some of the most popular in town. We asked our followers for their fave cookie recommendations and tried them out for ourselves. Want to know what we thought? Watch the video and join us as we chow down on some of the best cookies in Birmingham.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
Krystal opening prototype restaurant in Center Point: First new location in 6 years
Krystal is hosting its first company store opening in more than six years at a new location in Center Point Tuesday. And it’s also the debut of its smaller prototype design - a 1,700-square-foot drive-thru without a dining room, using a smaller footprint. The new location, at 2408 Center...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
wvtm13.com
City of Moody gives go-ahead for large entertainment center near I-20
MOODY, Ala. — A new facility geared toward family entertainment is planned to open in Moody in the near future. According to a news release, the city of Moody's city council voted on Jan. 9 to join with Signature Developments, LLC, and Starz events, LLC, to build a new entertainment center near the Interstate 20 interchange.
Buffalo Rock’s new Florida distribution facility to create 400 jobs
Birmingham-based Buffalo Rock is building a new distribution facility in Santa Rosa County, Fla. The company announced this week it will break ground on the project, at Northwest Florida Industrial Park, off Interstate 10, in May. It should be operational by the beginning of 2025. The facility is expected to...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This white chocolate bread pudding is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
When you’re enjoying a great Italian meal like they serve at DePalma’s Italian Café in Tuscaloosa, your tendency might be to go for a classic Italian dessert like the tiramisu or the cannoli. DePalma’s has those on the menu and they’re great, but you might notice something...
