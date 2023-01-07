Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Power restored to over 2,000 customers after 18-wheeler crashes into power poles
AUSTIN, Texas — Power has been restored to over 2,000 Austin Energy customers after an 18-wheeler collided with multiple power poles downtown. Just after 12 p.m., the Austin Energy outage map reported that 2,477 customers were affected. Around 1:30 p.m., that number was reduced to 300. ALSO | Universal...
CBS Austin
TxDOT identifies 'preferred alternative' for I-35 Capital Express Central Project
AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT identifies “preferred alternative” for its I-35 Capital Express Central Project. The Texas Department of Transportation continues to see opposition regarding its plans to improve Interstate 35. A representative with TxDOT tells CBS Austin TxDOT has identified a preferred alternative for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project.
CBS Austin
APD: Man stabbed overnight in downtown Austin near 6th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in downtown's entertainment district. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of East 6th Street just after 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
CBS Austin
Tesla plans for $700+ million expansion at Travis County Gigafactory
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla is accelerating into the new year by investing another $700 million in Austin. The company revealed its plans for new facilities at 1 Tesla Road in documents filed with the state this month. The plans show that construction could begin later in January. The documents...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian fatally injured in early morning hit-and-run in SE Austin
Police say a pedestrian was fatally injured early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street, near the intersection with Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. Investigators...
CBS Austin
COVID-19 omicron subvariant officially identified in Austin-Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5 has been officially identified in Austin-Travis County, according to the Austin Public Health Department. On Jan. 6, it was reported in variant surveillance samples in the area. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County. “The...
CBS Austin
Local rescue says guinea pigs are being dumped across Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Guinea Pig Rescue claims a breeder has been dumping guinea pigs along I-35 and Mopac. The non-profit organization said calls have been coming in weekly reporting animals in desperate need of help. Many are suffering from exposure and have health issues. They ask the...
CBS Austin
Computer failure at FAA impacts flights nationwide, including at AUS Airport
AUSTIN, Texas — The FAA temporarily grounded all flights Wednesday morning and well into the evening some passengers were still dealing with delays and cancellations. A federal investigation is underway to hunt for the cause of the unprecedented order to stop all aircraft departures nationwide. Planes were grounded for...
CBS Austin
APD investigates the third homicide of the year in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating the third homicide of the year in north Austin early Tuesday morning. Police and first responders responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive around 3:20 a.m. APD says the initial call came in of shots fired in the...
CBS Austin
Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
CBS Austin
Off-duty firefighter extinguishes fire while attending church service in NW Austin
An off-duty Cedar Park firefighter was attending service at Hill Country Bible Church Sunday morning when a fire broke out. Video shot by CBS Austin showed smoke coming down from the lighting on the ceiling. The incident happened at 12124 North FM 620 around 11:43 a.m. ALSO | Motorcyclist critically...
1 injured after motorcycle collision in north Austin
First responders said one person was critically injured after a motorcycle collision in north Austin Saturday night.
CBS Austin
Woman killed in apparent road rage shooting on Stassney Lane, police say
Police say a woman found dead in her car in Southeast Austin Friday night was killed in an apparent road rage shooting. It happened in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane, outside an apartment complex just west of Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
CBS Austin
One taken to the hospital after being shot in SE Austin early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Austin early Tuesday morning. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and East Stassney Lane at around 12:54 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS...
CBS Austin
The truth about cedar trees
Every winter, cedar fever sufferers reach for allergy meds as the annual cedar pollen explosion takes over Central Texas. Ashe juniper trees, as they're formally known, create lots of misery, but are more beneficial than you might think. They're the trees everyone loves to hate. Ashe juniper, AKA cedar trees....
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
CBS Austin
Round Rock PD reopens 1983 cold case murder
The Round Rock Police Department says it's reopened the investigation into a murder from 39 years ago. Helen Ochoa, 56, was killed and two other wounded back on Oct. 16, 1983, after a shooting at the now demolished Cactus Lounge on North Sheppard Street. Martin Gallegos is wanted for the...
CBS Austin
North Austin convenience store hit by same armed robber twice in a week
Police need your help identifying a man they say robbed a North Austin convenience store at gunpoint twice in less than a week. It happened at the Austin Food Mart located at 812 Thurmond Street, just north of the Hwy 183 intersection. The robberies occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around...
