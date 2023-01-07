The number of births in the US has continued to decline — repeating a decades-long trend — as nearly half of American women under 45 are childless, according to a new study. About 52% of women between the ages of 15 to 44 gave birth between 2015 to 2019 — a drop from nearly 55% in the prior four-year period, according to the study published by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics Tuesday. The number of biological fathers in the same age range also dipped. From 2015 to 2019, about 40% of men had fathered a child — compared to...

10 MINUTES AGO