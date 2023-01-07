Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Henderson ‘Lines’ Up for Win at Christian County
The matchup between the southern Colonels and the northern Colonels came down to the line Tuesday night, literally. Despite only scoring two field goals in the final eight minutes of the game, Henderson County was able to hold on for a 54-49 win over Christian County in a 2nd Region battle at Colonel Gym.
14news.com
2 women hospitalized after knife attack in Dawson Springs; Man arrested
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police responded to a call for assistance with a domestic dispute run. According to a press release, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department made that call around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of H Haile Road in Dawson Springs. KSP says...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Farm Couple Inducted Into KCA Hall Of Fame
A Christian County couple joined the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association Hall of Fame Friday night during the annual meeting in Lexington. Lanny and Sheryl Boyd from Crofton were inducted into the KCA Hall of Fame during the Friday night awards banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Lanny says it was quite an honor to be selected.
wevv.com
Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure
Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
yoursportsedge.com
Daviess County Takes Down Lady Tigers 70-46
The Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team saw an early lead disintegrate on the road Monday night at Daviess County on the way to the Lady Tigers’ fourth loss in a row. The Lady Tigers did most of their scoring in the first and fourth quarters but were undone by eight-point outputs in the middle frames.
yoursportsedge.com
Webster County Shoots Down Trigg 75-63
Webster County hit eight 3-pointers and shot over 50-percent from the field to keep Trigg County at bay all night in a 75-63 win at Wildcat Gym Tuesday. The Trojans hit 17-of-28 shots in the first half and shot 54-percent for the game. They were especially deft from behind the arc where they knocked down 8-of-13.
whvoradio.com
Caldwell County Man Charged With Assaulting Two Women
A Caldwell County man has been charged after Kentucky State Police say he assaulted two women with a knife Monday night. According to state police, troopers arrived at the scene and found two adult females who had been injured with a knife when they were assaulted by 33-year old Trevor L. Tucker, of Dawson Springs.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Get Rolling Late in Win Over Kenwood
Trigg County shook off a slow start Monday to defeat Kenwood, Tenn. 51-31 at Wildcat Gym in the first-ever basketball matchup between the schools. The Lady Wildcats made just 2-of-14 shots in the first quarter and 7-of-29 for the first half. Trigg took the lead for good on an Olivia Noffsinger 3-pointer and bucket by Kara Hyde to go up 12-10 with 2:58 left in the second quarter.
whopam.com
Christian County judge-executive, treasurer moving to old sheriff’s office
The Christian County Judge-Executive’s Office is moving from Weber Street to the old Christian County Sheriff’s Office headquarters just east of the Little River bridge on West Seventh Street. Judge-Executive Jerry Gilliam says putting the judge’s office in the same building with the treasurer’s office, emergency management and...
wkdzradio.com
Judge Sets February Hearing In Hopkinsville Cold Case Murder
The attorney for one of two women charged in a Christian County cold case murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
yoursportsedge.com
2nd Region All A Girls Preview – Lady Rockets Looking to Blast Off for Richmond Trip
The question going into this week’s 2nd Region Girls All A Classic is whether or not anyone can stop the Crittenden County Lady Rockets from launching themselves toward Richmond at the end of the week. The tournament gets underway Monday night at three sites. The semifinals will be played...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County deputy assists Union County in multiple charges arrest
Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Beeler began assisting Union County authorities investigating stolen survey equipment from Union County in mid-September. Deputy Beeler and the Union County authorities subsequently identifyied 50-year-old Warren Luetke of Hampton as a suspect. When deputies approached Luetke's Hampton residence to question him, Luetke fled. That resulted...
whvoradio.com
Eight Children Injured In Crash Involving Christian County School Bus
Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Christian County school bus on South Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the bus was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, hitting an embankment, before coming to a stop. Deputies say the driver stated they may have blacked out before the crash.
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Threatening To ‘Blow Up School’
A 16-year old male juvenile in Lyon County has been charged after allegedly threatening to “blow up the school”. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young began an investigation at the Lyon County High School around noon Friday pertaining to a reported threat to the safety of the school. After the deputy conducted multiple interviews, he reportedly determined a 16-year old male had “made threats to bring a bomb and blow up the school”.
yoursportsedge.com
Rockets End Skid Against Caldwell to Advance in All A
Caldwell County had taken six straight games from its border rival to the north and 15 of the last 16 meetings. But Crittenden County turned the tables Tuesday night in the quarterfinal round of the 2nd Region All A Classic. The Rockets led virtually all the way while claiming a...
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
Petitions call for restoration of 130-year-old Hopkinsville L&N Railroad Depot
One woman says when there's something worth protecting in your community, you have to fight for it yourself. She's concerned about the deterioration of a piece of history standing for 130 years.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County. Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug. Bratcher was […]
whvoradio.com
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
Comments / 0