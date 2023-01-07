The city of Tulsa has recently launched a new E-waste recycling service at all of its park community centers. People can bring in small electronics such as old landline phones, old cell phones, speakers, and printers among others so that they can be recycled properly. A lot of those items contain batteries or wires which can contaminate the recycling stream. This is especially true in the case of batteries that contain acid that can have a negative impact on the environment. Also, when those types of items end up in the regular recycle stream, they have to be filtered out which require time on top of costing money.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO