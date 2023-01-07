Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Related
Brothers Houligan Announces Closure Of 15th Street Location
A Tulsa restaurant that's been on 15th Street for more than three decades has announced that it is closing its doors. The Brothers Houligan has announced the closure of its location near 15th and Lewis After 36 years of business. The restaurant did not give a reason why it's shutting...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips to Offer STOP THE BLEED® Classes
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips nursing associates will provide a STOP THE BLEED® interactive course on the following dates in 2023. Each class will be held at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, in the 1st floor classroom, located at 3500 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK. The STOP THE...
KOKI FOX 23
Pawhuska’s Pioneer Woman Mercantile undergoing complete remodel
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pioneer Woman Mercantile started a large remodeling project on Monday that will feature a brand new layout, once finished. The business, now open for six years in Pawhuska, said on social media that the The Mercantile restaurant and bakery has temporarily moved down the block to The Mercantile event space for the next several weeks while the restaurant and bakery undergo a complete remodel.
KOKI FOX 23
Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location
TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
Andolini's asking for public help to set world record at pizza party
Andolini's Pizzeria, a staple of Tulsa area pizza, is asking for help to set a Guinness World Record at an upcoming pizza party.
KOKI FOX 23
McElroy Manufacturing buys Broken Arrow Baker Hughes facility
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — McElroy Manufacturing announced on Wednesday that it purchased the Baker Hughes facility in Broken Arrow to open the company’s fourth campus. President and CEO Chip McElroy said the company will bring about 100 of its employees from Tulsa to the new facility mid-year in 2024 – which will coincide with the company’s 70th anniversary.
Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD contains large fire in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) contained a blaze at a vacant building in east Tulsa on Tuesday night. TFD’s Public Information Office Andrew Little said TFD was called to the fire, near Admiral and Memorial, just before 8:15 p.m. Little said two buildings were damaged,...
New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
Broken Arrow Police makes changes to their recruitment requirements
In an effort to bring in more cadets, BAPD is trying new tactics. Including recruiting candidates with a military background.
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee business owner wants to make Muskogee a holiday destination
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — As you take down your holiday decorations a Muskogee business owner is asking you not to throw them away. He said they can help the city become Green Country’s next holiday destination. Alex Reynolds runs Max’s Garage and Maxine’s Gastropub in Muskogee. He loves Christmas...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters put out apartment fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out an apartment fire near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said they responded to the fire just after 10 a.m. Firefighters could see light smoke when they got there. TFD said nobody was inside when...
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee native hopes to make history again at the 37th annual Chili Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee native Kaylee Bryson will attempt to make history at this year’s 37th annual Chili Bowl. The competition officially got underway Monday evening. There are 371 racers registered to compete in this year’s Chili Bowl. We’ve learned that 12 women will be racing. Organizers told FOX23 that’s one of the largest field of women they’ve ever had.
wasteadvantagemag.com
City of Tulsa, OK Launches E-Waste Recycling Service
The city of Tulsa has recently launched a new E-waste recycling service at all of its park community centers. People can bring in small electronics such as old landline phones, old cell phones, speakers, and printers among others so that they can be recycled properly. A lot of those items contain batteries or wires which can contaminate the recycling stream. This is especially true in the case of batteries that contain acid that can have a negative impact on the environment. Also, when those types of items end up in the regular recycle stream, they have to be filtered out which require time on top of costing money.
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
aarp.org
Free Drive-Thru Shredding Event with AARP Oklahoma and News on 6 in Tulsa
9 a.m. – noon. Complete the form below for a chance to request a FREE AARP Oklahoma fraud prevention kit filled with resources from the AARP Fraud Watch Network and enter to win a $50 gift card. The AARP Fraud Watch Network recommends shredding paperwork with personal information such...
Bartlesville police investigates social media threat against middle school
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Police said they will have extra officers at a Bartlesville school because of a student threat. The Bartlesville Police Department said the extra police presence on Tuesday, and also seen on Monday, is due to a social media threat made by a juvenile to Central Middle School.
KOKI FOX 23
Mayes County School annexation vote fails
PRYOR, Okla. — A recent proposition in Mayes County involving school annexation did not pass on Tuesday night, according to the Mayes County Election Board. The vote was to determine if the Osage Public School District would be annexed into the Pryor Public School District beginning the next school year.
Comments / 0