yoursportsedge.com
Henderson ‘Lines’ Up for Win at Christian County
The matchup between the southern Colonels and the northern Colonels came down to the line Tuesday night, literally. Despite only scoring two field goals in the final eight minutes of the game, Henderson County was able to hold on for a 54-49 win over Christian County in a 2nd Region battle at Colonel Gym.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Get Rolling Late in Win Over Kenwood
Trigg County shook off a slow start Monday to defeat Kenwood, Tenn. 51-31 at Wildcat Gym in the first-ever basketball matchup between the schools. The Lady Wildcats made just 2-of-14 shots in the first quarter and 7-of-29 for the first half. Trigg took the lead for good on an Olivia Noffsinger 3-pointer and bucket by Kara Hyde to go up 12-10 with 2:58 left in the second quarter.
yoursportsedge.com
Rockets End Skid Against Caldwell to Advance in All A
Caldwell County had taken six straight games from its border rival to the north and 15 of the last 16 meetings. But Crittenden County turned the tables Tuesday night in the quarterfinal round of the 2nd Region All A Classic. The Rockets led virtually all the way while claiming a...
yoursportsedge.com
UHA ‘Blazes’ Path to Girls 2nd Region All A Semifinals
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are headed to the semifinals of the 2nd Region All A Classic. The Lady Blazers scored the first 13 points of the game against Fort Campbell Monday night and were never seriously threatened as they rolled to an 89-23 win over the Lady Falcons in Blazer Gym.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Brown Talks About Blazers Win Over Lyon
A big win Tuesday night for University Heights Academy as the Blazers upset Lyon County in the opening round of the 2nd Region All A Classic. YSE spoke with Coach Melvin Brown after the game.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Guess Glasswork Leads to Points
A missed free throw led to two rebounds and two more points for Taylor Guess in Crittenden County’s win over Caldwell County on Monday. Guess finished night with 26 points and 16 rebounds as her Lady Rockets advanced in the 2nd Region All A Classic with a 62-34 victory.
yoursportsedge.com
Daviess County Takes Down Lady Tigers 70-46
The Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team saw an early lead disintegrate on the road Monday night at Daviess County on the way to the Lady Tigers’ fourth loss in a row. The Lady Tigers did most of their scoring in the first and fourth quarters but were undone by eight-point outputs in the middle frames.
yoursportsedge.com
Webster County Shoots Down Trigg 75-63
Webster County hit eight 3-pointers and shot over 50-percent from the field to keep Trigg County at bay all night in a 75-63 win at Wildcat Gym Tuesday. The Trojans hit 17-of-28 shots in the first half and shot 54-percent for the game. They were especially deft from behind the arc where they knocked down 8-of-13.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rockets Burn Past Caldwell in All A Quarterfinal
Crittenden County’s didn’t give Caldwell County much time to settle in. The Lady Rockets opened the game with a 19-2 run and went on to down the Lady Tigers 62-34 Monday night in a 2nd Region All A Classic quarterfinal round game in Marion. Taylor Guess scored the...
yoursportsedge.com
2nd Region Boys All A Preview – Lyon-UHA Contest Highlights Opening Night of Regional
The Lyon County Lyons will be looking for their third straight 2nd Region All A championship as the tournament gets underway at four sites Tuesday evening. And, for the second time in that three-year span, their toughest matchup could come in the opening round of the tournament. The Lyons are...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Swimmers Take 11th Place at Best of the West
Hopkinsville High School only took three swimmers to the Best of the West Meet at Bowling Green Saturday but still managed an 11th place finish with a pair of top-10 finishes. Cam Peacock – 4th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.87); 17th in the 50-yard free (27.91) Cody Robinson –...
yoursportsedge.com
Colonel Swimmers Finish Ninth in Bowling Green Pool
The Christian County Colonel swim team finished in ninth place Saturday at the Best of the West Meet hosted by Bowling Green High School. The Colonels scored 45 points to finish five points ahead of tenth place Barren County. COLONEL RESULTS. Mitchell Havens – 7th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.75);...
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville High Recognizes Football Tigers at Banquet (w/PHOTOS)
The 2022 Hopkinsville Tiger football team was recognized at its annual postseason awards banquet Sunday. Coaches Awards – Devin Coleman, Aiden King, Iriel Leak, JyQuaveious Catlett, Alden Marshall. Mekhilen Jeffers, Jamaure Ennels, Jarvis Gatlin, and Latravean Sharber. Most Outstanding Freshman – Foster Jackson. Most Outstanding JV Player –...
