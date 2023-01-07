Trigg County shook off a slow start Monday to defeat Kenwood, Tenn. 51-31 at Wildcat Gym in the first-ever basketball matchup between the schools. The Lady Wildcats made just 2-of-14 shots in the first quarter and 7-of-29 for the first half. Trigg took the lead for good on an Olivia Noffsinger 3-pointer and bucket by Kara Hyde to go up 12-10 with 2:58 left in the second quarter.

CADIZ, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO