Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Gene Frenette: For next decade, Trevor Lawrence must conquer elite AFC quarterbacks
Every spectator at TIAA Bank Field for the Jaguars’ AFC wild-card matchup Saturday night against the Los Angeles Chargers should appreciate the moment. Not for the potential impact of what a victory might mean for the Jaguars, but the extraordinary entertainment value coming to half the AFC stadiums in the next decade or so.
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
