No. 10 Texas vs. No. 17 TCU gamethread

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns are back at the Moody Center hosting the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs in a high-level Big 12 clash on Wednesday evening. Tip is at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN2 and this is your gamethread.
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Basketball post-Chris Beard

The Texas Longhorns moved on from basketball coach Chris Beard last week and stepped into uncertainty about the coaching future of the program. However, the Longhorns answered some questions about interim head coach Rodney Terry’s ability to coach defense with a narrow win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. What did we learn and what do we hope to see for the remainder of the season?
2024 4-star LB Justin Williams reveals top 6 schools

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns put together one of the top linebacker classes in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, and it looks like they are looking to continue stacking talent at the position in 2024. Things are still early for the next wave of recruits in 2024,...
