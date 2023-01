An off-duty FDNY firefighter was charged with drunken driving, police said.

Darnell Jean-Francois, 37, was arrested around 11:35 p.m. Friday after cops pulled him over on the Lower East Side, the NYPD said.

Jean-Francois “was sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle and falling asleep” when eagle-eyed officers “pulled him over,” an NYPD spokesman said.

He’s charged with Driving while intoxicated, police said.