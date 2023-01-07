Effective: 2023-01-12 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 12 inches, sleet accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Far Northern, and North Woods Maine * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO