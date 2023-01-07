Read full article on original website
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
NBCMontana
New guidance on treating childhood obesity calls for aggressive, proactive treatment
WASHINGTON (TND) — Obesity is a growing problem in America affecting about 42% of adults and 20% of minors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, for the first time in more than a decade, there are new guidelines for treating children with obesity. The American...
NBCMontana
Fact Check Team: How Biden plans to secure the southern border
WASHINGTON (TND) — Last week, President Joe Biden announced a series of new border enforcement actions ahead of his trip to El Paso, Texas. According to the White House fact sheet, the administration will “impose new consequences” for migrants who attempt to cross the border illegally.” They will also create more options for safe and humane migration by increasing the number of refugees welcomed into the U.S., launching a website for appointments, and sending nearly $23 million in aid to Mexico and Central America.
