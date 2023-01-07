WASHINGTON (TND) — Last week, President Joe Biden announced a series of new border enforcement actions ahead of his trip to El Paso, Texas. According to the White House fact sheet, the administration will “impose new consequences” for migrants who attempt to cross the border illegally.” They will also create more options for safe and humane migration by increasing the number of refugees welcomed into the U.S., launching a website for appointments, and sending nearly $23 million in aid to Mexico and Central America.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO