Citing an attitude of “abandonment” and “disdain” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador bluntly claimed the United States has the ability to solve the border crisis within its grasp. Immigration is just one of the issues on the agenda for the North American Leaders Summit, among Mr. Lopez Obrador, President Biden, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Mexico City. A look at trade statistics between the United States and Mexico shows a trillion dollars of cross-border business growing 20 percent a year, hardly signs of disdain or abandonment. But perceptions matter, and Mexico is incredibly important to a viable solution for the border crisis, eradication of fentanyl smuggling, and a dependable manufacturing supply chain. Read more Blade editorials

20 MINUTES AGO