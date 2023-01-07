Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
WOWK
Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo to continue recovery one week after cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. Monday, UC Health’s Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts spoke at a media briefing to deliver the good news. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
WOWK
Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — When it comes to Lamar Jackson, no news feels like bad news for Baltimore fans. The Ravens practiced Wednesday in preparation for their playoff opener at Cincinnati, and Jackson again was absent. If there was any remaining hope that the star quarterback could make a dramatic return for the postseason at full strength, that took a substantial hit. In fact, nothing seemed to have changed.
WOWK
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WOWK
Wild Card: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs
Expect the Jaguars to lean heavy on Travis Etienne in a plus matchup against a weak Chargers defense. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
Charles White, Heisman Trophy winner at USC in 1979, dead at 64
Former running back Charles White, who led USC to a national championship in 1978 and won the Heisman Trophy the following year, died Wednesday, the university announced. He was 64. According to The Associated Press, White, who also played nine seasons in the NFL, died of cancer in Newport Beach,...
Allison Williams sues ESPN, Disney over vaccine mandate firing
Fox Sports reporter Allison Williams is one of two former ESPN employees suing the Worldwide Leader over their termination for refusing to comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Williams and former producer Beth Faber filed a joint lawsuit on Wednesday, claiming ESPN and Disney violated their religious beliefs. In the 83-page complaint, filed in Connecticut, Williams claims she applied for an “exemption from vaccination on grounds of disability” as she was set to undergo in vitro fertilization. She later applied for a religious exemption, which was denied and led to her exit from the company in October 2021. “[Williams] informed Defendants in...
Comments / 0