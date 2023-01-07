ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies in shooting outside Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence Saturday

By Mike Coutee, Malik Jackson
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — According to the Independence Police Department, a woman is dead after a shooting that occurred at Stoney Creek Park Hotel in Independence.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11 a.m. and found a woman in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators said a group of people who were staying at the hotel saw another group outside possibly breaking into the vehicles. The guests came out to the parking lot and confronted the group about being around the vehicle, which the victim was part of and a fight ensued.

A person with the group that came from inside of the hotel pulled a gun, killing a woman. Police say there is no indication that anyone did or had intentions of breaking into any cars.

The woman was shot during the altercation, investigators said.

Other people who were involved fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators said a person of interest is in custody.

The Independence Police Department says they are reviewing security camera footage from the Stoney Creek Hotel.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

