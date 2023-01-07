ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNT-TV

Bears GM Addresses Taking a QB With Draft’s No. 1 Pick

He was asked if Fields is ‘your guy’ but didn’t give a direct yes or no. View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears are in possession of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and the team’s leadership isn’t ruling out a big decision that would rock the sport should they decide to go for it.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNT-TV

ESPN’s Louis Riddick Reacts to Ejection by Packers’ Quay Walker

The linebacker’s action came days after a trainer performed life-saving CPR on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. NFL fans were shocked to see Packers linebacker Quay Walker shove a Lions athletic trainer during Sunday night’s 20–16 Detroit win, especially in the aftermath of the frightening injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin last week.
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNT-TV

Tua Tagovailoa Not Cleared For Practice Ahead of Playoff Game

The Dolphins are still awaiting word on their starting quarterback’s availability for this weekend’s wild-card game in Buffalo. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has still not yet been cleared for football activity with Miami’s wild-card round playoff game against the Bills looming, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy