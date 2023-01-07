ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Declares Emergency in California, Authorizing FEMA Disaster Relief

President Biden declared yesterday that an emergency exists in the State of California and has ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from successive and severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides beginning on January 8, 2023, and continuing. The President’s...
The Center of Gravity for Chemical Threats Granted Full Legislative Authorization

In late December, President Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023, which contains language solidifying the United States’ commitment to comprehensively address chemical security threats and grants full legislative authorization to the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T) Chemical Security Analysis Center (CSAC).
Construction on Border Gaps at Morelos Dam Scheduled to Begin

U.S Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) U.S. Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction next week to close gaps in the border barrier near the Morelos Dam. Last Spring, DHS announced the Yuma Morelos Dam Project, to close four gaps located within a former Department of Defense border barrier project. The project includes areas along the Colorado River that contained temporary infrastructure put in place by the State of Arizona. CBP is scheduled to begin mobilizing for construction next week and the project is anticipated for completion in Summer 2023. This project will be funded with DHS’s Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations and will address operational impacts, as well as immediate life and safety risks.
Flights Grounded Across the U.S. Following System Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 09:00 Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. The FAA is working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) hazard alert system following an outage. The...
Government Watchdog Says ICE Could Improve the Immigration Detention System

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can take additional action to help ensure that the immigration detention system is safe, humane, and well-managed. ICE detains tens of thousands of noncitizens each year in facilities nation-wide. This includes individuals from many different countries who have...

