Biden Declares Emergency in California, Authorizing FEMA Disaster Relief
President Biden declared yesterday that an emergency exists in the State of California and has ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from successive and severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides beginning on January 8, 2023, and continuing. The President’s...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
The Center of Gravity for Chemical Threats Granted Full Legislative Authorization
In late December, President Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023, which contains language solidifying the United States’ commitment to comprehensively address chemical security threats and grants full legislative authorization to the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T) Chemical Security Analysis Center (CSAC).
Governor Newsom to Californians: ‘Be Hyper-Vigilant’ as Storms Continue to Pummel State
As California enters the third week of severe winter storms, Governor Gavin Newsom is urging people to keep their guard up as strong winds and heavy rains continue to threaten communities across the state. Last night, President Biden approved Governor Newsom’s request for a federal emergency declaration, activating the full...
Amtrak train that started in Virginia delayed for almost a day in S. Carolina
An Amtrak passenger train that started in Virginia was delayed for almost a day by the derailment of a freight train and a crew change, stranding hundreds of passengers in rural South Carolina.
Construction on Border Gaps at Morelos Dam Scheduled to Begin
U.S Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) U.S. Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction next week to close gaps in the border barrier near the Morelos Dam. Last Spring, DHS announced the Yuma Morelos Dam Project, to close four gaps located within a former Department of Defense border barrier project. The project includes areas along the Colorado River that contained temporary infrastructure put in place by the State of Arizona. CBP is scheduled to begin mobilizing for construction next week and the project is anticipated for completion in Summer 2023. This project will be funded with DHS’s Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations and will address operational impacts, as well as immediate life and safety risks.
Record Drought Gripped Much of the U.S. in 2022, a Year of 18 Billion-Dollar Disasters
The large coverage and long duration of drought conditions across the U.S. set several records in 2022. The year was also marked by numerous severe weather events, devastating hurricanes and deadly flooding across parts of the country. Here is a summary of the climate and extreme weather events across the...
Sam Graves Selected to Chair the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO) has been selected to serve as Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the 118th Congress. Graves has served as the Committee’s Ranking Republican Member for the last four years. He has issued the following statement:. “When I first came to Congress, I...
Flights Grounded Across the U.S. Following System Outage
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 09:00 Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. The FAA is working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) hazard alert system following an outage. The...
Government Watchdog Says ICE Could Improve the Immigration Detention System
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can take additional action to help ensure that the immigration detention system is safe, humane, and well-managed. ICE detains tens of thousands of noncitizens each year in facilities nation-wide. This includes individuals from many different countries who have...
