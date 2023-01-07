ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri lawmakers open session focused on ballot measures

By Emily Manley, Associated Press, Kayla Shepperd
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPu9Q_0k6zNuF400

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to work for a session that Republican leader have said will focus on making it harder to amend Missouri’s Constitution.

GOP lawmakers have been trying for years to crack down on ballot initiatives, which have been used to enact policies that the Republican-led Legislature either avoided dealing with or opposed.

Springfield man identified after fatally crashing into house

For example, voters in November voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in response to inaction by lawmakers. A 2020 citizen-led ballot initiative forced the state to expand Medicaid coverage, despite years of resistance from Republicans.

Newly elected Senate President Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told the upper chamber during his speech Wednesday, initiative petition reform will be a priority this session.

“I have no desire to make it harder for citizens to have their voice heard through the initiative petition process, Rowden said. “I simply and firmly believe that threshold for adding or changing our constitution should be higher than a simple majority.”

Across the building in the House, newly elected House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, told reporters Wednesday afternoon the recent initiative petitions have been pushed by outside interests’ groups.

“I think much of the constitutional initiative petition is abused by out-of-state money investors where people have no economic tied to Missouri, or they don’t live here, or their families aren’t here,” Plocher said. “I think Missouri voters need to have more transparency about what is being brought to them when they vote for it in the constitution.

Advocates chose to make changes through constitutional amendments to make it harder for lawmakers to undo voter-approved policies, but that also makes it more difficult to address unforeseen policy issues.

See how many pothole complaints are filed in Missouri

Republican lawmakers now are wrestling over whether to make it more challenging for residents to put policies to a public vote or increase the percentage of votes needed to pass constitutional amendments.

On the other side of the aisle, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said her caucus would oppose any legislation that would make it harder to put referendums on the ballot.

“We will absolutely not stand for the voices of Missouri citizens to be disenfranchised and to make it hard for them to participate,” Quade said.”

Another disagreement between the two parties has to do with the state’s multi-billion-dollar surplus. Plocher said he wants to give Missourians their money back through another tax credit.

“We need to vet legislation that will look to further keep Missourians’ money in their pockets rather than send it to government, Plocher said. “So we are open to many different types of tax cuts or letting Missourians keep their own money.”

Democrats disagree and want to see the $6 billion surplus invested in things like infrastructure, education and early childhood care.

“We probably have a once in a lifetime opportunity to make real investments in Missouri and Missourians, and of course a tax cut sounds great, but it’s a one-time thing,” Quade said. “What we need to be doing as a legislature is what investments can we make in the long haul when Missouri isn’t in the same financial situation that we are in.”

New beginnings in store for Hollywood Theaters, businesses in Downtown Springfield

In the upper chamber, Rowden said education is in the forefront of this session.

“World class teachers should be paid like world class teachers,” Rowden said. “We’re going to reimagine and lay the groundwork for implementation for a new blueprint for achieving success for our students in education in Missouri.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

Daniel Whaley
4d ago

wake up Missouri the Republicans are going after your rights anything they can to hold you down

Reply
5
Related
kwos.com

Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill

A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Will Missouri rethink the use of four-day school weeks?

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says Missouri has 144 school districts operating four days a week this academic year, instead of the traditional five-day school week. The shortened learning weeks are used by many rural districts as a teacher recruitment tool. In the era of workforce shortages,...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 10th, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri Congressman Jason Smith is the new Chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means for the 118th Congress. This is one of the most powerful positions in Congress: as the main tax writing committee in the U.S. House. Smith represents the 8th District, which includes southeast Missouri and the Bootheel. Smith released a statement saying, "Ways and Means Republicans will build an economy that is strong by prioritizing our most valuable economic resource, the American worker.” He has served in the House since 2013.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

1099-G Tax Form available for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Individuals who received unemployment benefits from Missouri in 2022 can now view, print and download their 1099-G tax form online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov. Officials say form 1099-G details all unemployment benefits received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. It...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

A lifelong commitment to public service

Most people know how proud I am of my hometown. On my worst days in Iraq I used to close my eyes and imagine myself driving around Boone County to visit all my favorite places. Shakespeare’s Pizza, all the soccer fields, the campsites, Murry’s, 9th Street and on and on.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts

Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there is more room to return money to Missouri taxpayers.”
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Stephen Webber announces 2024 bid to flip Missouri Senate seat

COLUMBIA - Democrat Stephen Webber announced his campaign for Missouri State Senate District 19 in Boone County Monday. Webber represented parts of Columbia for eight years in the state House, from 2008 to 2016. He ran for the 19th Missouri Senate District in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Caleb...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Missouri must expand its economy by giving our neighbors a second chance

There’s a simple reform that can make our communities safer, eliminate unnecessary government bureaucracy, and put Missourians back to work across the state. In states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Utah, relief is available to everyone in the state automatically, but herein Missouri the process is a tangled, bureaucratic mess.
MISSOURI STATE
The Daily Yonder

Rural Missouri District Will Be One of First to Help Electric School Buses Get Rolling

In rural Missouri, it’s much more likely to find a diesel truck on the road than an electric vehicle. But come this fall, dozens of electric school buses will hit Missouri roads thanks to a new federal rebate program that enables school districts to switch their diesel-powered bus fleets to electric. A Missouri school district superintendent says the electric buses will lower fuel costs, allowing them to invest the savings elsewhere.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax

(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy