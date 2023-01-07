Read full article on original website
Inflammation Biomarker Potential Investigated in New CRSwNP Study
Disease outcomes in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) that related to inflammation and endotype specification were goals in this new study that evaluated the biomarker potential of S100A4. The utility of pro-inflammatory mediator S100A4 to act as a biomarker in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), and to be...
Dr Lucio Gordan Outlines the Treatment Paradigm for KRAS-Positive NSCLC
Being able to treat patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and a KRAS mutation with sotorasib has been exciting, and now there’s another drug available with the approval of adagrasib at the end of 2022, explained Lucio Gordan, MD, of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute. Being...
Eczema Exhibits Potential Protection Against Brain Cancer Development
For 2 important reasons—that brain cancer is so aggressive and its risk may be elevated in the presence of certain allergies—investigators of a meta-analysis set out to investigate potential connections between eczema and various brain cancers. The risks of developing 3 types of brain cancer—glioma, meningioma, and acoustic...
Role of Non-Medication Strategies in COPD Treatment Pathway
Nonmedication COPD strategies, such as pulmonary rehabilitation, are highlighted. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: [Summarize] the nonmedication strategies that we can use to optimize the management of COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]. Mike Hess, MPH, RRT, RPFT: The very first one I’ll throw out there was one [DrPanettieri] mentioned toward...
Immune Profiling Study Offers Potential New Patient-Stratification Tools in Glioblastoma
The findings include the identification of a 12-gene signature that could be used to categorize patients as high or low risk. A new study based on immune profiling of immuno-oncology–related genes suggests a number of potential biomarkers that could help clinicians better predict the prognosis of patients with glioblastoma (GBM).
Cognitive Stages Leading to Dementia Appear Linked With Differences in Retinal Vasculature
Retinal vasculature in peripheral regions of the retina differed in patients with Alzheimer dementia and mild cognitive impairment. Alzheimer dementia and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) were found to be associated with significant differences in retinal vasculature in peripheral regions of the retina, according to a study published in Translational Vision Science & Technology. Microvascular abnormalities in patients with Alzheimer dementia and MCI were compared with those with normal cognition, and differences in vasculature were observed among each stage.
What We’re Reading: Drugs Touted to Fight Childhood Obesity; NYC Nurses Strike; XBB.1.15 Variant Deemed “Most Transmissible”
Pediatricians push for early action against childhood obesity, including prescription weight-loss medications and bariatric surgery; 7000 nurses go on strike in New York City; a new SARS-CoV-2 variant is more contagious but not necessarily more dangerous. Weight-Loss Drugs for Children Prescribed As Initial Treatment. Pediatric health experts are pushing for...
Case Report Highlights Rare Case of CML Presenting With Morel Lavallée Lesion
The case is believed to be just the second reported in the scientific literature. In patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML), patients sometimes present with soft-tissue hematomas resulting from platelet dysfunction, acquired Von Willebrand disease, or acquired Glanzmann thrombasthenia. However, a new case report demonstrates that there can be other causes, including the rare Morel-Lavallée lesions (MLL).
Dr Hilary Tindle Breaks Down the Nicotine Metabolite Ratio
Hilary Tindle, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine, Vanderbilt University, discusses the nicotine metabolite ratio (NMR) is and how it's used to help identify vulnerable individuals for lung cancer and heart disease. The nicotine metabolite ratio (NMR) is a genetically informed biomarker that shows how nicotine is broken down by...
Household Air Purifiers May Improve Outcomes for Patients Living With COPD
Adding air purifiers into the home directly improves cardiac autonomic function and respiratory health for patients living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Adding air purifiers into people’s households resulted in a 25% increase in heart rate variability among individuals with a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), suggesting that indoor air purification systems may help lessen the global burden of cardiovascular diseases and COPD that are leading causes of death around the world.
Treatment Burden Associated with Rett Syndrome
Patients and families facing a Rett syndrome diagnosis experience an array of burdens. Paige Nues: The treatment burden of Rett syndrome is complex. It’s one of the most pervasive, severe neurologic disorders to affect females. While that’s easy to say, it’s difficult to live with. Most parents are young; they’re working; they are taking care of their child with Rett syndrome, [as well as their] other children; and juggling all aspects of life. [When their child is diagnosed,] they’re quickly thrust into a world of seeing multiple specialists. Things that are common in Rett syndrome include: when a childprimarily loses all verbal speech; when her motor skills are impaired, or she has no fine motor skills; when she slowly loses the ability to manipulate toys; and when she [is unable to] learn sign language. Children who have Rett syndrome don’t learn how to write either, so communication impairment is severe. It’s frustrating for children to go through that experience and [there may be], months, even years of frustration and crying, with disrupted sleep. Also, GI [gastrointestinal] symptoms tend to present during the diagnostic period. The child may experience severe constipation or severe reflux. Also, the ability to chew and swallow might become difficult and choking and aspiration can become a risk factor. Developmental delays…lead to referrals for early intervention and, hopefully, therapies such as physical therapy, occupational therapy [OT], and speech language therapy, and having all of these new providers come into their lives [is essential], but the child might [also] experience some medical complications. She might have her first seizure, she might start to tremor, or grind her teeth. Again, not being able to hold or manipulate toys or communicate what hurts is difficult. Sleep…cycles are completely disrupted.
Concurrent Antibiotics, Steroids Raise CDI Risk in People With Lung Cancer Receiving EGFR-TKIs
The new report found no evidence that second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) were more likely to lead to Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in patients with lung cancer. Findings from a new study shed light on the risk of Clostridioidesdifficile infection (CDI) among people with lung cancer who are receiving epidermal...
Individualizing Medication Therapy in Patients with COPD: Considerations with Inhalers
Selecting appropriate inhalers based on individual characteristics and shared decision-making is crucial for optimizing care for patients with COPD. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Coming back to what Mike touched on, let’s dig into this a little….Can you comment on the different formulations and the pros and cons? MDIs [metered-dose inhalers], DPIs [dry powder inhalers], soft mist, nebulized. This is a broad question, but do you mind maybe taking a stab at that?
KDIGO 2022 Clinical Practice Guideline: Management Updates for Diabetes, CKD
Updated guidelines include 13 recommendations and 52 practice points for clinicians treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). In an update from the 2020 guideline, the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Work Group released the KDIGO 2022 Clinical Practice Guideline for Diabetes Management in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).
Dr Michael Paull Highlights the Vancouver Clinic's Progress With Hypertension Metrics
Michael Paull, MD, medical director of primary/urgent care and continuous improvement at the Vancouver Clinic (TVC), explained how TVC was able to improve its hypertension metrics to align with CMS' targets. Michael Paull, MD, medical director of primary/urgent care and continuous improvement at the Vancouver Clinic (TVC) shared how TVC...
Ublituximab Approved for Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis
Ublituximab-xiiy, developed by TG Therapeutics, will be sold under the name Briumvi. The FDA recently approved ublituximab-xiiy for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults. The drug will be sold as Briumvi. Approval was...
COVID-19 May Accelerate Onset of Myasthenia Gravis
The group hypothesizes that SARS-CoV-2 infection may have triggered thymic inflammation, spearheading initial expression of muscle-like epitopes and T-cell dysregulation. Findings from a new case study, coupled with learnings from previously documented cases, are suggesting that COVID-19 infection can accelerate the onset of myasthenia gravis (MG). The group, publishing their...
