Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Former USC RB Charles White, winner of 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64
Charles White, the winner of the 1979 Heisman Trophy at USC who went on to a nine-year NFL career, died Wednesday, according to his alma mater. He was 64 years old. No cause of death was provided by USC, but White was reported by the Los Angeles Times last July to be battling dementia.
WOWK
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
WATCH: Bob Huggins Baylor Postgame
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks the loss to Baylor
WOWK
Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury, per Report
The former Texas Tech coach went 28–37-1 in four seasons with Arizona. View the original article to see embedded media. After a 38–13 loss on Sunday to the 49ers that ended the Cardinals’ season with a 4–13 record, Arizona has fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons on the job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Cincinnati uses 3-pointers to sink ECU, 83-55
CINCINNATI – Javon Small scored a game-high 23 points, including 17 second-half points but East Carolina fell 83-55 to Cincinnati on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Arena. Ezra Ausar added 10 points for the Pirates (10-8, 1-4 AAC) who allowed a season-high 14 three-pointers in route to their third straight loss. Cincinnati (12-6, 3-2 AAC) […]
Box score: UCF 107, Memphis 104 (2 OT)
NCAA men’s basketball box score for the Wednesday, Jan. 11 game between the Memphis Tigers and the University of Central Florida Knights.
