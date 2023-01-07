ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

WOWK

Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WOWK

Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury, per Report

The former Texas Tech coach went 28–37-1 in four seasons with Arizona. View the original article to see embedded media. After a 38–13 loss on Sunday to the 49ers that ended the Cardinals’ season with a 4–13 record, Arizona has fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons on the job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

Cincinnati uses 3-pointers to sink ECU, 83-55

CINCINNATI – Javon Small scored a game-high 23 points, including 17 second-half points but East Carolina fell 83-55 to Cincinnati on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Arena. Ezra Ausar added 10 points for the Pirates (10-8, 1-4 AAC) who allowed a season-high 14 three-pointers in route to their third straight loss. Cincinnati (12-6, 3-2 AAC) […]
GREENVILLE, NC

