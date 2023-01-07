ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for 49ers in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Cardinals

And just like that, the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books. Following the Week 18 win vs. the Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers finished No. 2 in the NFC. This will be the third time in the last five seasons they will be in the playoffs, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. With the team set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, it’s time for some San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll has one word to describe 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks clinched a playoff berth on Sunday with a win over the Los Angeles Rams as well as a little help from the Detroit Lions, who eliminated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. While the team was undoubtedly excited to be in the playoffs, the team now has to prepare for a very dangerous San Francisco 49ers team. And it sure sounds like head coach Pete Carroll is worried about that matchup.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Carroll’s amusing reaction to facing 49ers in wild-card round

Pete Carroll was ecstatic to learn that his Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff spot after the Detroit Lions pulled off the 20-16 Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That is until he came to a significant realization. The win meant the No. 7 seed and a...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base

The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Cowboys have to overcome ridiculous Tom Brady stat in playoff matchup

The Dallas Cowboys already have a tough test when they face Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has the team’s number. The Dallas Cowboys clinched the No. 5 seed in the playoffs after they lost to the Washington Commanders in Week 18 and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants. With that, Dallas is set to take on the No. 4 seed, the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that season finale against the Commanders, the Cowboys didn’t exactly impress, and now they have to face Tom Brady in the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
FanSided

NFL mock draft: Packers 7-round 2023 projection if Aaron Rodgers leaves

The Packers are looking to the offseason after missing the playoffs. But let’s look at a 2023 NFL mock draft if Aaron Rodgers were to leave Green Bay. That the Green Bay Packers were even in the mix to make the playoffs was impressive, but it was still disappointing to see the season-ending loss to the Lions in Week 18. And now the questions really start, particularly with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Patriots dragging their feet with Bill O’Brien

While Bill O’Brien has been linked to the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job, there has been no contact between the two sides according to a new report. It’s no secret that the New England Patriots offense was their weak spot in the 2022 season, their first year without Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator.
FanSided

FanSided

