Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Responds to CPR Sack Celebration Controversy
Fans criticized the linebacker for his poorly timed celebration. Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith received criticism for his mock CPR sack celebration during the team’s 28–14 win over the Browns due to perceived insensitivity. Six days prior, Bills safety Damar Hamlin received CPR on the field after going into...
Packers’ Quay Walker apologizes for shoving Lions physician
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized after the second ejection of his rookie season and said he has spoken directly to the Detroit Lions physician he shoved during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game. Walker issued an apology via Twitter and...
Pat McAfee Addresses Aaron Rodgers Absence on His Show (Video)
The Packers quarterback normally appears on the show every Tuesday. The Aaron Rodgers retirement speculation continues. Typically on Tuesday afternoons, the Packers quarterback joins the Pat McAfee Show to discuss what’s going on around the league. However, Tuesday’s appearance was canceled as the 39-year-old is set to meet with the team, although the reason for the meetings is unknown at this time.
ESPN’s Louis Riddick Reacts to Ejection by Packers’ Quay Walker
The linebacker’s action came days after a trainer performed life-saving CPR on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. NFL fans were shocked to see Packers linebacker Quay Walker shove a Lions athletic trainer during Sunday night’s 20–16 Detroit win, especially in the aftermath of the frightening injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin last week.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected. Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized via Twitter on Monday morning after he was ejected in his team’s regular-season finale on Sunday night. In a puzzling sequence, Walker shoved a Lions medical trainer on the field and was tossed from the pivotal game.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Packers' Matt LaFleur Sounds Off On Quay Walker
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was none too happy with the conduct of his rookie linebacker in Sunday's loss to Detroit. The Packers had a chance to clinch the final spot in the NFC playoffs, but fell short, losing 20-16 to NFC North rival Detroit Sunday at Lambeau Field. The loss was bad enough, but the manner in which they took that loss will be remembered for a long time.
NFL offseason a mental, physical reboot process for players
Aaron Rodgers hits the beach and has even hosted a TV game show. Alvin Kamara has snowboarded in the mountains of Montana. Quinton Jefferson takes his kids to school and runs errands. Sheldon Rankins catches up on cooking and traveling. Game plans and practices are replaced in the NFL offseason...
Tua Tagovailoa Not Cleared For Practice Ahead of Playoff Game
The Dolphins are still awaiting word on their starting quarterback’s availability for this weekend’s wild-card game in Buffalo. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has still not yet been cleared for football activity with Miami’s wild-card round playoff game against the Bills looming, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa,...
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
Heisman Trophy winner, USC RB Charles White dies
Southern Cal running back and 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was
NFL NextGen Stats turns focus to special teams returns
Returning a kick or punt for a touchdown has never been rarer in the NFL with one coming on average every 30 games. So when there’s a moment like there was Sunday when Nyheim Hines electrified the crowd in Buffalo with not one but two kickoff return scores in the same game, figuring out how it happened becomes a key question.
Jets Part Ways With Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur, per Reports
LaFleur had been New York’s offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. After a season that ended on a six-game losing streak, the Jets reportedly have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The move was a mutual decision, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, and ends LaFleur’s two-year stint...
Report: Three Teams Granted Permission to Interview Sean Payton
The former Saints coach reportedly has been doing homework on one particular NFC job opening. The Broncos, Texans and now the Cardinals all have been granted permission to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Payton retired from coaching while still with New Orleans after the 2021 season and is still under contract with the team, which is why other franchises must request permission from the Saints to interview him.
Bush, Tebow Headline College Football Hall of Fame ’23 Class
The USC running back, who had his Heisman Trophy victory vacated in 2005, will receive the sport’s highest lifetime achievement honor. Reggie Bush may have had his Heisman Trophy taken away, but he’s nevertheless poised to become a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Bush, who...
