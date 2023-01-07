Carroll Joseph Friloux (also known by family and friends as “C.J.” and “Rock”) of Reserve, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the age of 89. He was born in Taft, Louisiana, to the late Edgar Joseph Friloux and Beatrice Robert Friloux. Carroll was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was adventurous and enjoyed camping trips, organizing family vacations, and spending time with those he loved. Carroll was the favorite uncle among many of his nieces and nephews. He had a remarkable memory and was a man of great wisdom, teaching his children and grandchildren many things he knew. Carroll was an entrepreneur at heart, always coming up with new ideas, and he was very technically skilled, once working as a draftsman and capable of writing complex computer code. Some of his favorite hobbies were researching his family’s genealogy and horticulture, especially caring for orchids. Carroll was a former member of Local 60 in Metairie and Local 537 in Boston. He was a resident of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home for the past few years, during which he thrived making many friends, playing booray, and strengthening his Catholic faith as he developed a closer relationship with God. Fittingly, Carroll passed away while praying the Rosary.

RESERVE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO