Jean Watkins Schmidt
Mrs. Jean Watkins Schmidt, 92, of McComb, MS, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Jean was born in Philadelphia, MS on April 22, 1930 and was the daughter of Cliff Watkins and Mrytle Gainey Watkins. She was an active member of West McComb Baptist Church in McComb, MS, where she and her husband taught young adults Sunday school class. She worked on the farm with her husband, Richard, many years and in later years, operated “Jean’s Antiques”. The most enjoyable part of the business for her was making long lasting friends. Her motto always was, “Thank you for calling”. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jonathan Michael Jones
And a resident of Baton Rouge passed away Friday night January 6, 2023. He was a former longtime resident of Franklinton and a member of the Class of 1991 at Franklinton High School. Jonathan worked off shore in the petroleum industry for many years as a driller and tool-pusher, most recently for Moncla Drilling Operations. He was talented in performing home maintenance like electrical or plumbing, or any job that needed fixing. Jonathan loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He enjoyed deer and dove hunting as well as spending time fishing creeks and rivers all throughout the area, places where he could commune with God’s beautiful nature. Jonathan was always a friendly person quick to lend a helping hand to family and friends in need and he will be missed by all that knew him best.
Norman L. Carter, Sr.
Norman moved to his Heavenly mansion from his Earthly home in Independence, LA surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He is survived by his children, Norman L. Carter Jr. (Deborah), Sandra C. de Veer (Paul), Alan J. Carter (Marianne), and Patricia C. Schwandt (Michael) ; 15 grandchildren ; 31 great-grandchildren; and his second wife of 8 years, Bonnie Maher-Carter.
Jennie "JoAnn" Monteleone Smith
Jennie "JoAnn" Monteleone Smith of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 84. She was born on August 26, 1938, in Hammond, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Anthony Monteleone and Mary Castiglia Monteleone. JoAnn was a longtime member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and was retired from the Tangipahoa Parish School System. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Christopher Hubert Robertson
A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, LA. He was born September 20, 1971 in Independence, LA and was 51 years of age. He is survived by his father, Eddie Leland Robertson; mother, Christine Ann Robertson; daughter, Lilith Gaines Reid; sister, Heather Robertson Alston and husband Jay; brothers, Beau Jacque Robertson and wife Christi and Jonathon Eddie Robertson; maternal grandparent, Anna Mae Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edith Mae Taylor and Vincent Leland Robertson; maternal grandparents, Hubert Abraham and Helen Voisin and Clint Michael Parker; paternal great grandparents, Alice Agnes Durnin and David Davoil Robertson and Betty Elizabeth Hughes and Harrison Wiggins Taylor; maternal great grandparents, John Voisin and Alfreda Rose Bourg and Sam Canizaro and Mary Ann Varuso. Visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall from 8:00AM until 10:00AM with Funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church at 10:00AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Montpelier Community Cemetery, Montpelier, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Jean Roberts Nielson
And a resident of Franklinton died Saturday afternoon January 7, 2023 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She was born at home in Mount Hermon on July 23, 1934. Jean was a longtime active member of Hays Creek Southern Baptist Church that often cooked the chicken pie for church dinners and gatherings. Jean was as hard-working as she was loving. She and her family operated a successful dairy farm for over 40 years, which of course required overseeing daily. She would often have her grandchildren assist her in working with the cows. Later in life, she loved to take her great-grandchildren on nature walks around the property. Jean was a big sports fan, especially basketball, LSU and the New Orleans Saints. She never failed to attend the many sporting events and activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy Sadie Tynes
Dorothy Sadie Tynes of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the age of 95. She was a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years and taught children’s church. A lifelong member of Union Heritage Church, formally Union Avenue Church, of Bogalusa, LA. Dorothy was a caretaker and loved helping people. Her life revolved around her children and she always put her family first. She was like a Mom to her grandchildren. Dorothy was a simple lady who loved her church and wanted her family to know God.
Augusta Jane Hayes
Jane, age 71, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was a resident of Springfield ,LA. Jane will be forever missed. She is survived by her husband, Mark Hayes; sisters, Patricia McAllister, Faye Warner (Sidney), and Dot Mitchell; nieces and nephews, Chris McAllister (Dee Dee), Roy Walker, Tonya Morris, Rebecca Warner, Krystal Warner, Blayne Walker, Cheyanne Morris, Destiney McAllister, Alexis Walker, Wyatt Warner, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many special friends.
James W. Moss
Mr. James W. Moss, a native of Bogalusa, LA, and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at his residence after a lengthy illness on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 69. Jim was of the Baptist faith. He was a proud alumni of LSU and an avid Tiger fan.
Theresa Maddox Rowe
Theresa Maddox Rowe, 52, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Hammond, LA. A native of Baton Rouge, Theresa courageously fought her battle with Crohn’s disease over her adult life and passed away peacefully with her family by her side. The greatest joy in Theresa’s life was to be called ‘Fun Aunt Reece’. Despite her illnesses, Aunt Reece had many exciting adventures like seeing Elton John, and fun vacations with family. She loved to show her nieces and nephew her artistic side through painting, knitting, crocheting, and cooking for them to all enjoy.
Carroll Joseph Friloux
Carroll Joseph Friloux (also known by family and friends as “C.J.” and “Rock”) of Reserve, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the age of 89. He was born in Taft, Louisiana, to the late Edgar Joseph Friloux and Beatrice Robert Friloux. Carroll was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was adventurous and enjoyed camping trips, organizing family vacations, and spending time with those he loved. Carroll was the favorite uncle among many of his nieces and nephews. He had a remarkable memory and was a man of great wisdom, teaching his children and grandchildren many things he knew. Carroll was an entrepreneur at heart, always coming up with new ideas, and he was very technically skilled, once working as a draftsman and capable of writing complex computer code. Some of his favorite hobbies were researching his family’s genealogy and horticulture, especially caring for orchids. Carroll was a former member of Local 60 in Metairie and Local 537 in Boston. He was a resident of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home for the past few years, during which he thrived making many friends, playing booray, and strengthening his Catholic faith as he developed a closer relationship with God. Fittingly, Carroll passed away while praying the Rosary.
Brad Anthony LeBlanc
Brad, age 55, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was a resident of Marrero, LA. Brad was the definition of a hard worker. He followed his father’s footsteps into the oil field and worked as much as he possibly could throughout his life. Brad loved going fast; fast cars, fast boats, and fast motorcycles. He was always up for a ride and an adventure. Brad loved his family and was happiest spending time with them. He was a strong, loving, and one of a kind man that will be deeply missed.
Joy Elizabeth Cheek
And a resident of Ponchatoula passed away Saturday morning January 7, 2023 at her home. She was a native of the Enon Community and was a former longtime resident of Prairieville. Joy loved gardening for her beautiful flowers. She had a special place in her heart for her pet dog Bree and she always enjoyed spending time with her family.
James “Jimmy” B. Hyde
James “Jimmy” B. Hyde passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana. He was born on November 22, 1956, in San Francisco, California. Jimmy was retired from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Prior to retiring, he enjoyed driving a drag race car while working as a police officer with Hammond Police Department. After retiring, he enjoyed driving his 18-wheeler cross country.
Jim Guynes
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Jim was called by our Heavenly Father to live eternally in his Heavenly home with him. Jim leaves to cherish his loving memories, three sons, Eldry (Lucinda) Guynes of Laplcae LA, Don Guynes of Bogalusa, LA, Joesph White of Slidell, LA; one daughter, Marquita (Antonio) Peters of Bogalusa, LA; five grandsons, Terry Guynes, Chris Guynes, Brain Jackson, Corey Hodges and Kenyin Guynes; two granddaughters, Timeka (Darnell) Brown – Chapman, Beverly Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Irma Wilde
Irma Wilde passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 85. She was born on Wednesday, April 14, 1937 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana to the late Eulah and Percy Lavigne. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Irma is survived by her loving husband of...
Cricket Ruedinger
Cricket Ruedinger passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 72. She was born on Monday, April 24, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas to the late Marjorie and Nicolas Sanchez. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Cricket is survived by her husband, James...
Rushell Wilson
Rushell Wilson was born October 14, 1941, to the union of Theadore (Pete) and Willie J Merrell Wilson of Franklinton, La. We are heartbroken that he passed away peacefully at the age of 81. He was the oldest of eleven siblings and accepted Christ at an early age. Rushell moved to New Orleans, La, where he met and married Shirley Guzmow Wilson, and to this union two sons, and one daughter were born. He moved to Houston, TX and worked for Ashland Chemical until he retired in 2007.
Hammond Rotary hosts Evening of Jazz on Feb. 5
The Hammond Rotary Club is hosting An Evening of Jazz on February 5th at the Historic Michabelle Inn at 1106 South Holly Street, Hammond. The club is thrilled to present Southeastern Louisiana University’s Jazz Ensemble who will be preforming The Bill Evans Jazz Festival. The doors open at 4 p.m., and the jazz will play from 5 -7 p.m.
Councilman Jeff Ard announces candidacy for Livingston Parish President
Livingston Parish Councilman Jeff Ard has announced he will be a candidate for Livingston Parish President. “While serving two terms in the leadership position as Livingston Parish Council Chairman, I had the opportunity to work with my fellow parish council members and the parish administration to address many important issues in Livingston Parish,” said Ard. “This experience will allow me to continue to work for the families and businesses in our great parish.”
