Fresno, CA

WATCH: Catalytic converter theft interrupted, arrest made in Madera floodwater, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of suspects was arrested for allegedly being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. According to a social media post on Wednesday, police say that officers were patrolling neighborhoods when they spotted a theft in progress and three males actively […]
MADERA, CA
2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.  The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
FRESNO, CA
Feds, Fresno Sheriff nab drug kingpin freed on zero-dollar bail

One week after a legal snafu led to the free release of a major Los Angeles-based drug distributor from Fresno County Jail, law enforcement officials announced that he was re-arrested on Tuesday. At the center of the catch-and-release of Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, was Fresno County’s zero-dollar bail policy, enacted during...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire

January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
MERCED, CA
Man shot, found dead in Tulare

On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
TULARE, CA
Woman shot in Merced, drove self to Merced PD, officers say

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 21-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Merced, and was able to drive herself to the Merced Police Department for help. Officers say the shooting occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of “D” Street around 1:00 a.m.
MERCED, CA
2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near  North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
DINUBA, CA

