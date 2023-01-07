Read full article on original website
KMJ
Man Arrested For Transporting Fentanyl, Released From Jail, Arrested Once Again
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A 23-year-old is back behind bars Tuesday, this time without the chance of bailing out. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Pedro Miranda-Muro was arrested back on Jan. 3 following a traffic stop on I-5 and Highway 33 near Cantua Creek. Deputies say...
WATCH: Catalytic converter theft interrupted, arrest made in Madera floodwater, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of suspects was arrested for allegedly being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. According to a social media post on Wednesday, police say that officers were patrolling neighborhoods when they spotted a theft in progress and three males actively […]
Man traveling with 11 pounds of fentanyl re-arrested
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office, the Huron Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration re-arrested a man who was caught driving with 11 pounds of pure fentanyl powder.
2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
KMJ
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash In Southeast Fresno, Suspect Arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash. 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was arrested Wednesday for felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges. Fresno Police say Shahan was the driver of a van that crashed into two men in a car, then...
1 killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno, suspect arrested, police say
One person has died after a suspected hit-and-run crash in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.
Suspect’s girlfriend dead in Fresno County homicide, deputies say
RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is under arrest following the death of his girlfriend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Monday around 10:00 p.m. Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a homicide. Deputies responded to a home on the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue, near […]
Man arrested for December 2022 homicide at Fresno apartment complex, police say
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in southeast Fresno in December.
sjvsun.com
Feds, Fresno Sheriff nab drug kingpin freed on zero-dollar bail
One week after a legal snafu led to the free release of a major Los Angeles-based drug distributor from Fresno County Jail, law enforcement officials announced that he was re-arrested on Tuesday. At the center of the catch-and-release of Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, was Fresno County’s zero-dollar bail policy, enacted during...
Arizona man arrested in Fresno County transporting Fentanyl, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Arizona was arrested just outside of Fresno after he was found with 1.5 pounds of Fentanyl pills, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 29-year-old Mauricio Reyes-Gomez of Phoenix was detained following a vehicle stop near Highway 99 and Belmont Avenue in Fresno. Detectives discovered a […]
67-year-old at-risk man reported missing in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 67-year-old man has been reported missing in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The man identified as Jose Macias Hernandez was last seen on Sunday, January 8, around 8:00 a.m. in the area of Dakota Avenue and Millbrook Avenue, police say. Officials say Macias Hernandez has dementia and needs […]
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire
January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Family fight leads to homicide in Fresno County, deputies say
Deputies say there was some sort of a fight among family members, and they arrived to find the victim dead at the scene.
Fresno man found guilty of murdering wife, sentencing set for March
In 2016, Chinnawut Vue stabbed Xia Vang more than 100 times in their northeast Fresno home. He then tried to kill himself by slashing his own throat before his arrest at Hume Lake.
goldrushcam.com
Merced County Sheriff Issues An Evacuation Order For The Entire Town Of Planada
January 10, 2023 - The Merced County Sheriff's Office reports Sheriff Vern Warnke has issued an evacuation order for the entire town of Planada. At this time, our Deputies are going door to door to help residents evacuate. If you're in Planada and able to get to the Dollar General...
thesungazette.com
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman shot in Merced, drove self to Merced PD, officers say
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 21-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Merced, and was able to drive herself to the Merced Police Department for help. Officers say the shooting occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of “D” Street around 1:00 a.m.
2 suspects wanted for starting fire that destroyed several Southeast Fresno businesses
Authorities have released footage of two suspects who sparked a fire that damaged several businesses at a strip mall in Fresno.
2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
