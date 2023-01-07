ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC woman sentenced for armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, woman was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver. The woman, 24-year-old Rochelle E. David, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison without parole. David pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Independence police: Water is eating away at police headquarters

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department says it's time to build a new police headquarters, they say the old building is not safe. The request comes after a months-long KMBC 9 News investigation into hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay for work at the current building.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Grandview police debunk rumor on social media regarding serial killer

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is debunking a rumor spreading on Facebook that there is a serial killer in town. The police department said that they’ve been receiving messages from people regarding a post that was shared more than 1,400 times. The post mentions that there...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KCTV 5

Man in stable but critical condition after house fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An adult male is in stable but critical condition after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday morning. Kansas City Kansas Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a house fire at 723 Freeman Avenue at 10:50 in the morning. There, they found heavy smoke and fire upon arrival and a 44-year-old male victim inside the house.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Second victim dies in Sunday morning double homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has died from her injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Gladstone police seek suspect

GLADSTONE — Gladstone police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly fled on foot from a traffic crash that involved a stolen vehicle. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at the intersection of Northeast 66th Street and North Holmes Street. The vehicle, a black 2009 Mercury sedan, left inoperable at the scene, was later identified as stolen in a carjacking in Kansas City.
GLADSTONE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County

Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

