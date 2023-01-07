Read full article on original website
Raytown police investigate QuikTrip shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a woman reported she was injured in a shooting at QuikTrip on Missouri 350 Highway Tuesday afternoon.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
Police ID 18-year-old woman killed outside Independence hotel
Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died in a shooting Saturday outside Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence.
KCTV 5
KC woman sentenced for armed robbery of pizza delivery driver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, woman was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver. The woman, 24-year-old Rochelle E. David, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison without parole. David pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and...
KMBC.com
Independence police: Water is eating away at police headquarters
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department says it's time to build a new police headquarters, they say the old building is not safe. The request comes after a months-long KMBC 9 News investigation into hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay for work at the current building.
Driver of car hit by vehicle fleeing police Sunday morning dies
Two people who were riding in a vehicle that was struck during a police pursuit at the intersection of Independence and Hardesty avenues shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning in KCMO have now died.
Family reacts after charges filed in KCK teen’s 2014 killing
Deleisha Kelley was known as Dee Dee, her body was found in Kansas City, Missouri in the area of 24th and Monroe near an abandoned building on Dec. 21, 2014.
KCTV 5
Grandview police debunk rumor on social media regarding serial killer
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is debunking a rumor spreading on Facebook that there is a serial killer in town. The police department said that they’ve been receiving messages from people regarding a post that was shared more than 1,400 times. The post mentions that there...
Family relieved after suspect charged in 2020 Kansas City, Kansas man’s killing
From the time of Chris Ingram's murder in 2020, his family has been pushing for justice.
KCTV 5
Man in stable but critical condition after house fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An adult male is in stable but critical condition after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday morning. Kansas City Kansas Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a house fire at 723 Freeman Avenue at 10:50 in the morning. There, they found heavy smoke and fire upon arrival and a 44-year-old male victim inside the house.
KCTV 5
Second victim dies in Sunday morning double homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has died from her injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
After a week of no homicides, 3 killed in Kansas City in one day
For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not record a homicide in the first week of January. Three people were killed Jan. 8.
gladstonedispatch.com
Gladstone police seek suspect
GLADSTONE — Gladstone police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly fled on foot from a traffic crash that involved a stolen vehicle. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at the intersection of Northeast 66th Street and North Holmes Street. The vehicle, a black 2009 Mercury sedan, left inoperable at the scene, was later identified as stolen in a carjacking in Kansas City.
Multiple KCK police chases end in serious injury in one year
Over the last year, six KCK police department chases have ended in serious injury. Sunday someone was killed and two others were hospitalized.
Kansas City councilman threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live
A man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.
KCK man pointed gun at officers after allegedly killing estranged wife: court records
Investigators say a Kansas City, Kansas, man facing a murder charge in his wife's death pointed a gun at officers following the deadly shooting
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
Two dead in Sunday overnight double shooting in KCMO
According to the Kansas City Department, two people are dead after a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near East 73rd Street.
KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody
A Kansas City teenager charged with first-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Manny Guzman inside Northeast Middle School remains in jail.
