Raptors Share Thoughts on Newly-Signed Joe Wieskamp

The Toronto Raptors don't have much of a role envisioned for Joe Wieskamp but the hope is they can get a good look at a quality shooter over the next 10 days

The truth is the Toronto Raptors aren't spending much time focusing on the newly-signed Joe Wieskamp. At this point, there are far bigger concerns.

Wieskamp, 23, is here to fill out the roster and try to turn some heads at practice. He's unlikely to get much playing time over the next 10 days while he's on the team but that's sort of how these things go.

"Going into the season this is what I had hoped for is getting the call-up back to the NBA and so I'm just thankful Toronto is given me an opportunity and I hope to make the most of it," Wieskamp said Saturday following his first practice with the team.

While his limited NBA stats won't show it, Wieskamp is considered a shooter. He's converted threes at a 37.8% clip for his career in the G League and averaged 41.2% from behind the arc over three seasons at Iowa.

"He had one practice today. He's healthy. He's in shape. He looked pretty good out there," said Raptors coach Nick Nurse. "He's mostly a shooter, I would say. He's a guard or a wing that is known for being able to space the floor and make threes."

The next few days are going to be a crash course in Raptors basketball for Wieskamp who said he felt like he fit in Saturday with Toronto's roster full of versatile and lengthy wings. His goal is to get good shots, make or miss, be aggressive, and play the kind of defense Toronto has been known for in years past.

Even with the bench struggling to provide much support for Toronto, Wieskamp isn't likely to see anything more than garbage time minutes if he does see the court. He'll have five games and a handful of practices to prove that he warrants another look. If he does, the Raptors can offer him a second 10-day before he'd have to be signed to a guaranteed deal.

Considering Toronto's track record with 10-day contracts over the past few years, expect the team to cycle through a few players that could be on the radar for Summer League or training camp invites down the road.

